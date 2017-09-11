Analytics, Estonia, Statistics, Tourism
In July, tourists spent more than a million nights in accommodation establishments in Estonia
In July, 328,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments and spent there a total of 634,000 nights. The number of foreign tourists increased by 8% and their nights spent by 9%, year-on-year. 42% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 9% from Germany, 7% from Russia and 6% from Latvia. The number of tourists from Finland, which had shown a downward trend in the previous months, increased by 3% in July. More tourists came from several European countries as well, but also from the USA and Asian countries. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 80% came to Estonia for holiday, 15% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 58% of foreign tourists chose accommodation in Tallinn, 12% in Pärnu and 8% in Tartu.
In July, 195,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, or 1% less than in July 2018. They spent a total of 366,000 nights in accommodation establishments, which is a 4% increase compared to the previous year. 72% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 14% on a business trip. A fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% in Pärnu county and 10% in Ida-Viru, Saare and Tartu counties each.
1,403 accommodation establishments served tourists in Estonia, offering 24,000 rooms and 59,000 bed places. 62% of the rooms and 55% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, which is as much as in July last year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 49 euros, in Pärnu county 42 euros, in Tartu county 38 euros and in Ida-Viru county 32 euros.
|
Accommodation by region, July 2019
|
Accommodation
|
Total
|
Northern
Estonia
|
North-Eastern
Estonia
|
Central
Estonia
|
Western
Estonia
|
Southern
Estonia
|
Accommodation
establishments
|
1,403
|
267
|
66
|
134
|
535
|
401
|
Rooms
|
24,289
|
9,551
|
1,528
|
1,805
|
6,544
|
4,861
|
Bed
places
|
58,553
|
21,377
|
3,565
|
4,735
|
16,422
|
12,454
|
Room
occupancy rate, %
|
62
|
76
|
63
|
37
|
56
|
52
|
Bed
place occupancy rate, %
|
55
|
68
|
56
|
32
|
53
|
44
|
Tourists
accommodated
|
523,645
|
243,054
|
32,167
|
28,160
|
129,390
|
90,874
|
Nights
spent
|
1,000,612
|
452,709
|
61,921
|
46,871
|
267,904
|
171,207
|
residents
of Estonia
|
366,434
|
71,973
|
37,821
|
32,710
|
118,672
|
105,258
|
foreign
visitors
|
634,178
|
380,736
|
24,100
|
14,161
|
149,232
|
65,949
|
Average
cost of a guest night, euros
|
40
|
49
|
32
|
25
|
38
|
30
