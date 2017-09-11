Analytics, Estonia, Statistics, Tourism

In July, tourists spent more than a million nights in accommodation establishments in Estonia

Helga Laurmaa Analyst Enterprise and Agricultural Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 06.09.2019.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, in July, 524,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 4% more than in July 2018. The number of nights spent by foreign and domestic tourists increased by 7%.

In July, 328,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments and spent there a total of 634,000 nights. The number of foreign tourists increased by 8% and their nights spent by 9%, year-on-year. 42% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 9% from Germany, 7% from Russia and 6% from Latvia. The number of tourists from Finland, which had shown a downward trend in the previous months, increased by 3% in July. More tourists came from several European countries as well, but also from the USA and Asian countries. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 80% came to Estonia for holiday, 15% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 58% of foreign tourists chose accommodation in Tallinn, 12% in Pärnu and 8% in Tartu.


In July, 195,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, or 1% less than in July 2018. They spent a total of 366,000 nights in accommodation establishments, which is a 4% increase compared to the previous year. 72% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 14% on a business trip. A fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% in Pärnu county and 10% in Ida-Viru, Saare and Tartu counties each.


1,403 accommodation establishments served tourists in Estonia, offering 24,000 rooms and 59,000 bed places. 62% of the rooms and 55% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, which is as much as in July last year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 49 euros, in Pärnu county 42 euros, in Tartu county 38 euros and in Ida-Viru county 32 euros.


Accommodation by region, July 2019

Accommodation

Total

Northern Estonia

North-Eastern Estonia

Central Estonia

Western Estonia

Southern Estonia

Accommodation establishments

1,403

267

66

134

535

401

Rooms

24,289

9,551

1,528

1,805

6,544

4,861

Bed places

58,553

21,377

3,565

4,735

16,422

12,454

Room occupancy rate, %

62

76

63

37

56

52

Bed place occupancy rate, %

55

68

56

32

53

44

Tourists accommodated

523,645

243,054

32,167

28,160

129,390

90,874

Nights spent

1,000,612

452,709

61,921

46,871

267,904

171,207

residents of Estonia

366,434

71,973

37,821

32,710

118,672

105,258

foreign visitors

634,178

380,736

24,100

14,161

149,232

65,949

Average cost of a guest night, euros

40

49

32

25

38

30




