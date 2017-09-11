In July, tourists spent more than a million nights in accommodation establishments in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in July, 524,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 4% more than in July 2018. The number of nights spent by foreign and domestic tourists increased by 7%.

In July, 328,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments and spent there a total of 634,000 nights. The number of foreign tourists increased by 8% and their nights spent by 9%, year-on-year. 42% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 9% from Germany, 7% from Russia and 6% from Latvia. The number of tourists from Finland, which had shown a downward trend in the previous months, increased by 3% in July. More tourists came from several European countries as well, but also from the USA and Asian countries. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 80% came to Estonia for holiday, 15% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 58% of foreign tourists chose accommodation in Tallinn, 12% in Pärnu and 8% in Tartu.





In July, 195,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, or 1% less than in July 2018. They spent a total of 366,000 nights in accommodation establishments, which is a 4% increase compared to the previous year. 72% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 14% on a business trip. A fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% in Pärnu county and 10% in Ida-Viru, Saare and Tartu counties each.





1,403 accommodation establishments served tourists in Estonia, offering 24,000 rooms and 59,000 bed places. 62% of the rooms and 55% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, which is as much as in July last year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 49 euros, in Pärnu county 42 euros, in Tartu county 38 euros and in Ida-Viru county 32 euros.



