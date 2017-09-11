Electricity production in Estonia down 6% on year in 2018

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2018, the production of electricity totalled 12 terawatt hours, which is 6% less than in the previous year. Electricity production from renewable sources increased by 8%.

The decrease in electricity production in 2018 was influenced by lower consumption of oil shale in power plants. At the same time, the share of imported electricity increased. Imports from the Nordic countries increased by nearly 60%, accounting for 98% of total electricity imports. Electricity production was still greater than consumption, or the electricity balance was in surplus. Electricity exports remained at the level of 2017. Exports to Latvia accounted for nearly 80% of the total exports. Domestic electricity consumption remained stable, increasing by 3% y-o-y.





Electricity production from renewable sources has been increasing year after year. In 2018, compared to 2017, there was an 8% increase. Wind power production, accounting for almost a third of the production of renewable energy, decreased 12% year-on-year. The production of electricity from wood fuels and other renewable sources increased significantly (22%).





In 2018, the production of oil shale was nearly 22 million tonnes similarly to the previous year. The majority of oil shale is consumed in power plants and as raw material for shale oil. Shale oil production was 1.1 million tonnes, which is 9% more than in the previous year. Most of the production was exported; the main destination countries were the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Denmark.





The production of wood pellets, which have found a place as an important type of fuel on the energy market, continues to grow. In 2018, nearly 1.3 million tonnes of wood pellets were produced, which is more than 15% increase compared to the previous year. Due to foreign demand, most of the production was exported. The main destination countries were Denmark (54%), the United Kingdom (14%) and Germany (14%).





For domestic consumption purposes, in 2018, natural gas, liquid fuels, coal and coke were imported. Natural gas was imported in the volume of 500 mln m3, which is at the same level compared to 2017. Domestic consumption of motor gasoline decreased by 2% and consumption of diesel fuel by 4%.







