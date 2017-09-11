Construction in foreign countries continued to boost construction volume in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 2nd quarter of 2019, the total production of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia and foreign countries increased by 3% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018. Similarly to the 1st quarter, construction volume increased due to work done in foreign countries, whereas construction volume on the domestic market decreased.

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the production value of construction enterprises amounted to 806 mln euros, of which building construction accounted for 571 mln euros and civil engineering for 235 mln euros. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, the volume of building construction increased by 9% and the volume of civil engineering decreased by a tenth.





The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries nearly doubled compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, mainly on account of building construction. Construction volume in foreign countries accounted for 9% of the total volume of construction in the 2nd quarter of 2019; the share in the same period a year ago was 5%.





On the domestic construction market, the construction volume decreased by 1% y-o-y. The change was due to smaller volume in new building construction and civil engineering projects. At the same time, there was an increase in repair and reconstruction work.





According to the Register of Construction Works, the number of dwelling completions in the 2nd quarter of 2019 was 1,926, which is 171 dwellings more than in the same period a year ago. The majority of completed dwellings were situated in Tallinn, followed by the rural municipalities in the vicinity of Tallinn, and in Tartu county. Building permits were granted for the construction of 1,832 dwellings, which is 9% more than in the 2nd quarter of 2018. The most popular type of building was a block of flats.





The number of completed non-residential buildings was 303, with a useful floor area of 136,200 m2 – these were primarily new storage and industrial premises. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, both the useful floor area as well as the volume of completed non‑residential buildings decreased.







