Tuesday, 27.08.2019, 21:37
486 kg of municipal waste generated per person in EU
27.08.2019
The amount of municipal waste generated per person in the European Union (EU) in 2017 is estimated to amount to 486 kg. This figure is unchanged from 2016 and is 7% below the peak of 525 kg per person in 2002, informed Eurostat.
The EU Member States which generated the most municipal waste per person in 2017 were Denmark (781 kg per person), followed by Cyprus (estimated at 637 kg per person) and Germany (estimated at 633 kg per person).
At the other end of the scale, three Member States generated less than 350 kg of municipal waste per person in 2017: Romania (272 kg per person), Poland (315 kg per person) and Czechia (344 kg per person).
