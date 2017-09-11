Analytics, Banks, GDP, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania's GDP to grow at fastest rate among Baltic states this year – SEB
Lithuania's economy will grow at the fastest rate among the Baltic states this year and the upcoming two years, economists from Scandinavian financial group SEB estimate in their latest Nordic Outlook, citing LETA/BNS.
Lithuania's GDP is expected to increase 3.6% this year, compared to 2.4% in Latvia and 3% in Estonia. The rates should grow 2.4%, 2% and 2.3% next year respectively, and growth in the three Baltic states should stand at 2.6%, 2.5% and 2% in 2021 respectively.
Inflation will stand at 2.4 percent in Lithuania this year, compared to 2.8% in Latvia and 2.3% in Estonia. It should stand at 2.3%, 2.2% and 2.2% next year respectively, and 2.4%, 2.2% and 2% in 2021 respectively.
Lithuania's economy grew 3.5% last year, compared to 4.8% in Latvia and 3.9% in Estonia
