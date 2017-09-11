Analytics
Elite poll ranks Dargis as Lithuania's most influential person in business
|Robertas Dargis, he President of Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK), President of Lithuanian Real Estate Development Association and Chairman of the Board and the owner of JSC Eika.
The Reitingai magazine's survey of the country's elite put MG
Baltic President Darius Mockus at number two in the category of
business people and economists, followed by Swedbank Lithuania's
chief economist Nerijus Maciulis in third place.
The three men scored 659, 330 and 317 points,
respectively.
Further down the top-ten list are Raimondas Kuodis,
an economist and the deputy chairman of the central bank's board, Nerijus
Numavicius, the majority shareholder of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, Arvydas
Avulis, the chairman of the board at the property development group Hanner, GetJar
founder Ilja Laurs, Biotechpharma Chairman Vladas Algirdas
Bumelis, and Danas Arlauskas, the head of the Lithuanian Business
Employers' Confederation.
The Reitingai magazine polled 1,013 people from elite
groups between June 20 and July 20. The survey was commissioned by
Delfi.lt.
A separate public opinion poll carried out by the
pollster Spinter Tyrimai put Avulis at the top of the ranking of
Lithuania's most influential business people and economists, followed by Mockus
in second position and Dargis in third place.
