Elite poll ranks Dargis as Lithuania's most influential person in business

Lithuania's elite has named Robertas Dargis, president of the Lithuanian Industrialists' Confederation, as the country's most influential person in business for the fifth year in a row,according to the Delfi.lt online news site reported LETA/BNS.

Robertas Dargis, he President of Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK), President of Lithuanian Real Estate Development Association and Chairman of the Board and the owner of JSC Eika.

The Reitingai magazine's survey of the country's elite put MG Baltic President Darius Mockus at number two in the category of business people and economists, followed by Swedbank Lithuania's chief economist Nerijus Maciulis in third place.

The three men scored 659, 330 and 317 points, respectively.

Further down the top-ten list are Raimondas Kuodis, an economist and the deputy chairman of the central bank's board, Nerijus Numavicius, the majority shareholder of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, Arvydas Avulis, the chairman of the board at the property development group Hanner, GetJar founder Ilja Laurs, Biotechpharma Chairman Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, and Danas Arlauskas, the head of the Lithuanian Business Employers' Confederation.





The Reitingai magazine polled 1,013 people from elite groups between June 20 and July 20. The survey was commissioned by Delfi.lt.





A separate public opinion poll carried out by the pollster Spinter Tyrimai put Avulis at the top of the ranking of Lithuania's most influential business people and economists, followed by Mockus in second position and Dargis in third place.