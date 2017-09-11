Analytics, Demography, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Statistics

The highest share of babies born during these summer months in EU was registered in Slovenia and Estonia

During the months of June, July and August 2017, 1.3 mln babies were born in the EU, which represented 26.2% of all babies born that year, informed Eurostat.

The highest share of babies born during these summer months was registered in Slovenia and Estonia (5 528 and 3 760 babies respectively or 27.3% of all babies born in the country that year) and the lowest in Malta (1 079 babies or 25.0%).






