Analytics, Demography, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 19.08.2019, 17:17
The highest share of babies born during these summer months in EU was registered in Slovenia and Estonia
BC, Riga, 19.08.2019.Print version
During the months of June, July and August 2017, 1.3 mln babies were born in the EU, which represented 26.2% of all babies born that year, informed Eurostat.
The highest share of babies born during these summer months was registered in Slovenia and Estonia (5 528 and 3 760 babies respectively or 27.3% of all babies born in the country that year) and the lowest in Malta (1 079 babies or 25.0%).
Other articles:
- 19.08.2019 Estonian competition watchdog prohibits merger of Estravel, Wris
- 19.08.2019 Enforcing sustainability: modern challenges and reforms in education (II)
- 19.08.2019 Фонды второй пенсионной ступени Эстоннии получат больше возможностей для инвестирования
- 19.08.2019 82% домохозяйств Литвы имеют доступ к интернету
- 19.08.2019 Для Rail Baltica будет отчуждено 123 объекта недвижимости
- 19.08.2019 Эстонская армия резервирует технику у жителей страны на случай кризиса
- 19.08.2019 В Вильнюсе и Таллинне цены на горючее снижаются, в Риге не меняются
- 19.08.2019 Суд обязал Novatours уплатить бывшему руководителю более 183 тыс. евро
- 19.08.2019 123 properties to be compulsorily acquired for Rail Baltica railroad at Riga Airport and Central Station