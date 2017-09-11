Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism

Latvia: In the 2nd quarter, significant upturn in the number of tourists from Spain

15.08.2019.
Latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 781.1 thousand visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 2nd quarter of 2019, which is 1.1% more than in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors at tourist accommodation increased by 3%, reaching 1.48 mln, and the average length of stay accounted for 1.9 nights. In the first half of 2019, 1.24 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation, of which foreign visitors constituted 849.9 thousand.


In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 548.1 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation, which is 1.8 % more than in the 2nd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them at tourist accommodation increased by 4.1%, reaching 1.1 mln nights.  The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (75.4 thousand), Russia (67.8 thousand), Lithuania (51.9 thousand), Estonia (42.1 thousand), Finland (35.7 thousand), and United Kingdom (30.1 thousand).


The bulk of the foreign visitors (31.4% or 172.4 thousand) came from the neighbouring countries – Russia (12.4%), Lithuania (9.5%), Estonia (7.7%), and Belarus (1.9%).


In the 2nd quarter of 2019, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors from Spain (of 17.2%), Russia (12.1%), Poland (9.7%), Denmark (9.5%), Ukraine (8.3%), and Germany (6.2%).  Decline, in turn, was recorded in the number of visitors from USA (of 32.9%), Japan (30.7%), Austria (23.5%), Norway (15%), and Canada (14.5%).


The largest share of foreign visitors stayed in Riga (75%), Jūrmala (9.1%), Liepāja (2.1%), Sigulda municipality (1.9%), Ventspils (1.2%), and Daugavpils (1%).




In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 233 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 0.5% less than in the 2nd quarter of 2018, whereas the number of nights spent by them at tourist accommodation establishments increased by 0.3%, constituting 418 thousand.


Latvian visitors stayed mostly in Riga (23.3%), Jūrmala (9.1%), Liepāja (7.8%), Ventspils (3.3%), Daugavpils (2.9%), Amata municipality (2.7%) and Jelgava (2.4%).


Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

 

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Changes, % (Q2 2019, compared to Q2 2018)

 

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

TOTAL

  781 058

  1 477 561

  772 332

 1 434 638

1.1

3.0

Latvian visitors

  232 925

     418 027

  234 070

    416 912

-0.5

0.3

Foreign visitors

  548 133

  1 059 534

  538 262

 1 017 726

1.8

4.1

Germany

    75 360

     139 913

    70 955

    132 291

6.2

5.8

Russia

    67 802

     140 484

    60 481

    124 661

12.1

12.7

Lithuania

    51 909

       89 810

    49 145

      76 966

5.6

16.7

Estonia

    42 123

       62 912

    40 160

      59 329

4.9

6

Finland

    35 702

       64 943

    33 801

      60 440

5.6

7.5

United Kingdom

    30 053

       60 555

    29 430

      57 905

2.1

4.6

Sweden

    22 287

       46 983

    22 568

      44 642

-1.2

5.2

Poland

    22 071

       31 342

    20 117

      31 441

9.7

-0.3

France

    17 192

       32 587

    16 286

      30 087

5.6

8.3

Norway

    15 611

       33 504

    18 365

      36 717

-15

-8.8

USA

    12 292

       25 527

    18 314

      38 808

-32.9

-34.2

Ukraine

    12 185

       24 698

    11 254

      20 144

8.3

22.6

Spain

    11 995

       21 240

    10 234

      18 512

17.2

14.7

Italy

    11 274

       20 015

    11 956

      20 906

-5.7

-4.3

Belarus

    10 540

       32 211

    10 626

      29 396

-0.8

9.6

Denmark

    10 044

       19 164

     9 172

      17 172

9.5

11.6

Netherlands

     9 168

       16 970

     8 726

      17 115

5.1

-0.8

Japan

     7 263

       11 381

    10 476

      14 106

-30.7

-19.3

Switzerland

     7 202

       14 423

     6 897

      13 222

4.4

9.1

China

     6 779

       11 602

     7 117

      11 340

-4.7

2.3

Canada

     6 309

        8 837

     7 379

      11 378

-14.5

-22.3

Belgium

     4 682

        8 215

     5 229

      10 088

-10.5

-18.6

Austria

     4 651

        9 311

     6 080

      11 146

-23.5

-16.5

 

During the 2nd quarter of 2019, 410.9 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga, which is 2.1% less than in the 2nd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by foreign visitors in Riga tourist accommodation establishments rose by 1.1%, reaching 794.8 thousand.  The majority of foreign visitors in tourist accommodation located in Riga came from Germany (56.2 thousand), Russia (42.5 thousand), Finland (27.6 thousand), United Kingdom (27.4 thousand), Estonia (26.2 thousand), and Lithuania (25.8 thousand). In the first half of 2019, 765.9 thousand visitors were hosted in Riga, of which foreign visitors constituted 661.4 thousand.




