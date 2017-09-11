Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism
Thursday, 15.08.2019, 22:16
Latvia: In the 2nd quarter, significant upturn in the number of tourists from Spain
Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors at tourist accommodation increased by 3%, reaching 1.48 mln, and the average length of stay accounted for 1.9 nights. In the first half of 2019, 1.24 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation, of which foreign visitors constituted 849.9 thousand.
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 548.1 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation, which is 1.8 % more than in the 2nd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them at tourist accommodation increased by 4.1%, reaching 1.1 mln nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (75.4 thousand), Russia (67.8 thousand), Lithuania (51.9 thousand), Estonia (42.1 thousand), Finland (35.7 thousand), and United Kingdom (30.1 thousand).
The bulk of the foreign visitors (31.4% or 172.4 thousand) came from the neighbouring countries – Russia (12.4%), Lithuania (9.5%), Estonia (7.7%), and Belarus (1.9%).
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors from Spain (of 17.2%), Russia (12.1%), Poland (9.7%), Denmark (9.5%), Ukraine (8.3%), and Germany (6.2%). Decline, in turn, was recorded in the number of visitors from USA (of 32.9%), Japan (30.7%), Austria (23.5%), Norway (15%), and Canada (14.5%).
The largest share of foreign visitors stayed in Riga (75%), Jūrmala (9.1%), Liepāja (2.1%), Sigulda municipality (1.9%), Ventspils (1.2%), and Daugavpils (1%).
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 233 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 0.5% less than in the 2nd quarter of 2018, whereas the number of nights spent by them at tourist accommodation establishments increased by 0.3%, constituting 418 thousand.
Latvian visitors stayed mostly in Riga (23.3%), Jūrmala (9.1%), Liepāja (7.8%), Ventspils (3.3%), Daugavpils (2.9%), Amata municipality (2.7%) and Jelgava (2.4%).
Number
of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments
|
|
Q2
2019
|
Q2 2018
|
Changes,
% (Q2 2019, compared to Q2 2018)
|
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
TOTAL
|
781 058
|
1 477 561
|
772 332
|
1 434 638
|
1.1
|
3.0
|
Latvian visitors
|
232 925
|
418 027
|
234 070
|
416 912
|
-0.5
|
0.3
|
Foreign visitors
|
548 133
|
1 059 534
|
538 262
|
1 017 726
|
1.8
|
4.1
|
Germany
|
75 360
|
139 913
|
70 955
|
132 291
|
6.2
|
5.8
|
Russia
|
67 802
|
140 484
|
60 481
|
124 661
|
12.1
|
12.7
|
Lithuania
|
51 909
|
89 810
|
49 145
|
76 966
|
5.6
|
16.7
|
Estonia
|
42 123
|
62 912
|
40 160
|
59 329
|
4.9
|
6
|
Finland
|
35 702
|
64 943
|
33 801
|
60 440
|
5.6
|
7.5
|
United Kingdom
|
30 053
|
60 555
|
29 430
|
57 905
|
2.1
|
4.6
|
Sweden
|
22 287
|
46 983
|
22 568
|
44 642
|
-1.2
|
5.2
|
Poland
|
22 071
|
31 342
|
20 117
|
31 441
|
9.7
|
-0.3
|
France
|
17 192
|
32 587
|
16 286
|
30 087
|
5.6
|
8.3
|
Norway
|
15 611
|
33 504
|
18 365
|
36 717
|
-15
|
-8.8
|
USA
|
12 292
|
25 527
|
18 314
|
38 808
|
-32.9
|
-34.2
|
Ukraine
|
12 185
|
24 698
|
11 254
|
20 144
|
8.3
|
22.6
|
Spain
|
11 995
|
21 240
|
10 234
|
18 512
|
17.2
|
14.7
|
Italy
|
11 274
|
20 015
|
11 956
|
20 906
|
-5.7
|
-4.3
|
Belarus
|
10 540
|
32 211
|
10 626
|
29 396
|
-0.8
|
9.6
|
Denmark
|
10 044
|
19 164
|
9 172
|
17 172
|
9.5
|
11.6
|
Netherlands
|
9 168
|
16 970
|
8 726
|
17 115
|
5.1
|
-0.8
|
Japan
|
7 263
|
11 381
|
10 476
|
14 106
|
-30.7
|
-19.3
|
Switzerland
|
7 202
|
14 423
|
6 897
|
13 222
|
4.4
|
9.1
|
China
|
6 779
|
11 602
|
7 117
|
11 340
|
-4.7
|
2.3
|
Canada
|
6 309
|
8 837
|
7 379
|
11 378
|
-14.5
|
-22.3
|
Belgium
|
4 682
|
8 215
|
5 229
|
10 088
|
-10.5
|
-18.6
|
Austria
|
4 651
|
9 311
|
6 080
|
11 146
|
-23.5
|
-16.5
During the 2nd quarter of 2019, 410.9 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga, which is 2.1% less than in the 2nd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by foreign visitors in Riga tourist accommodation establishments rose by 1.1%, reaching 794.8 thousand. The majority of foreign visitors in tourist accommodation located in Riga came from Germany (56.2 thousand), Russia (42.5 thousand), Finland (27.6 thousand), United Kingdom (27.4 thousand), Estonia (26.2 thousand), and Lithuania (25.8 thousand). In the first half of 2019, 765.9 thousand visitors were hosted in Riga, of which foreign visitors constituted 661.4 thousand.
