Latvia: In the 2nd quarter, significant upturn in the number of tourists from Spain

Latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 781.1 thousand visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 2nd quarter of 2019, which is 1.1% more than in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors at tourist accommodation increased by 3%, reaching 1.48 mln, and the average length of stay accounted for 1.9 nights. In the first half of 2019, 1.24 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation, of which foreign visitors constituted 849.9 thousand.





In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 548.1 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation, which is 1.8 % more than in the 2nd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them at tourist accommodation increased by 4.1%, reaching 1.1 mln nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (75.4 thousand), Russia (67.8 thousand), Lithuania (51.9 thousand), Estonia (42.1 thousand), Finland (35.7 thousand), and United Kingdom (30.1 thousand).





The bulk of the foreign visitors (31.4% or 172.4 thousand) came from the neighbouring countries – Russia (12.4%), Lithuania (9.5%), Estonia (7.7%), and Belarus (1.9%).





In the 2nd quarter of 2019, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors from Spain (of 17.2%), Russia (12.1%), Poland (9.7%), Denmark (9.5%), Ukraine (8.3%), and Germany (6.2%). Decline, in turn, was recorded in the number of visitors from USA (of 32.9%), Japan (30.7%), Austria (23.5%), Norway (15%), and Canada (14.5%).





The largest share of foreign visitors stayed in Riga (75%), Jūrmala (9.1%), Liepāja (2.1%), Sigulda municipality (1.9%), Ventspils (1.2%), and Daugavpils (1%).













In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 233 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 0.5% less than in the 2nd quarter of 2018, whereas the number of nights spent by them at tourist accommodation establishments increased by 0.3%, constituting 418 thousand.





Latvian visitors stayed mostly in Riga (23.3%), Jūrmala (9.1%), Liepāja (7.8%), Ventspils (3.3%), Daugavpils (2.9%), Amata municipality (2.7%) and Jelgava (2.4%).





Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Changes, % (Q2 2019, compared to Q2 2018) Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent TOTAL 781 058 1 477 561 772 332 1 434 638 1.1 3.0 Latvian visitors 232 925 418 027 234 070 416 912 -0.5 0.3 Foreign visitors 548 133 1 059 534 538 262 1 017 726 1.8 4.1 Germany 75 360 139 913 70 955 132 291 6.2 5.8 Russia 67 802 140 484 60 481 124 661 12.1 12.7 Lithuania 51 909 89 810 49 145 76 966 5.6 16.7 Estonia 42 123 62 912 40 160 59 329 4.9 6 Finland 35 702 64 943 33 801 60 440 5.6 7.5 United Kingdom 30 053 60 555 29 430 57 905 2.1 4.6 Sweden 22 287 46 983 22 568 44 642 -1.2 5.2 Poland 22 071 31 342 20 117 31 441 9.7 -0.3 France 17 192 32 587 16 286 30 087 5.6 8.3 Norway 15 611 33 504 18 365 36 717 -15 -8.8 USA 12 292 25 527 18 314 38 808 -32.9 -34.2 Ukraine 12 185 24 698 11 254 20 144 8.3 22.6 Spain 11 995 21 240 10 234 18 512 17.2 14.7 Italy 11 274 20 015 11 956 20 906 -5.7 -4.3 Belarus 10 540 32 211 10 626 29 396 -0.8 9.6 Denmark 10 044 19 164 9 172 17 172 9.5 11.6 Netherlands 9 168 16 970 8 726 17 115 5.1 -0.8 Japan 7 263 11 381 10 476 14 106 -30.7 -19.3 Switzerland 7 202 14 423 6 897 13 222 4.4 9.1 China 6 779 11 602 7 117 11 340 -4.7 2.3 Canada 6 309 8 837 7 379 11 378 -14.5 -22.3 Belgium 4 682 8 215 5 229 10 088 -10.5 -18.6 Austria 4 651 9 311 6 080 11 146 -23.5 -16.5

During the 2nd quarter of 2019, 410.9 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga, which is 2.1% less than in the 2nd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by foreign visitors in Riga tourist accommodation establishments rose by 1.1%, reaching 794.8 thousand. The majority of foreign visitors in tourist accommodation located in Riga came from Germany (56.2 thousand), Russia (42.5 thousand), Finland (27.6 thousand), United Kingdom (27.4 thousand), Estonia (26.2 thousand), and Lithuania (25.8 thousand). In the first half of 2019, 765.9 thousand visitors were hosted in Riga, of which foreign visitors constituted 661.4 thousand.