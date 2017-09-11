Analytics, Baltic, EU – Baltic States, Society
Assault death rate in the EU highest in the Baltic States
At the opposite end of the scale, the United Kingdom recorded the lowest rate of deaths due to assault in 2016 (0.1), followed by 8 Member States with a rate of 0.5: Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany, France, Austria, Czechia, Italy and Ireland.
Death is due to assault if it results from homicide or injuries inflicted by another person with intent to injure or kill. Deaths related to legal interventions or to war are excluded. In order to compare the rates between countries, the number of deaths has been standardised to take into account their different sizes and age structures.
From the 5.1 mln deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2016, 3 300 (0.06%) were due to assault. The majority of victims were men (65%).
The assault-related death rate is falling. In 2002, the first year for which data are available, the rate stood at 1.3 per 100 000 inhabitants and has gradually decreased since then, reaching 0.6 per 100 000 in 2016.
