Latvia: Unemployment level at 6% in July
Riga, 12.08.2019.
In late July Latvia’s registered unemployment rate was 6% of the economically active population, the same as at the end of June, LETA was told at the State Employment Agency.
The number of people registered with the government agency as unemployed dropped by 377 over the past month to 55,373 at the end of July.
The lowest unemployment rate was registered in Riga Region - 4.1%, unchanged from June, while the highest joblessness was in Latgale province in eastern Latvia – 13.8%, down 0.3 percentage points.
Unemployment in Kurzeme, Vidzeme and Zemgale dropped 0.1 percentage points in July – to 6,5%, 5.7% and 5.7% respectively.
