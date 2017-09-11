Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Society, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.08.2019, 18:54
Latvia and Lithuania leaders among EU countries for drowned residents
Among the EU Member States, the highest rates recorded in 2016 were in Lithuania and Latvia, with more than 6 deaths per 100 000 residents. In contrast, the lowest rates were in Italy, Malta and Portugal (all 0.4 deaths per 100 000).
Statistics on the rates of death by accidental drowning and submersion are available by sex and indicate that in almost all countries for which 2016 figures are available, the death rates were higher among men than among women. The exception is Luxembourg, where 4 deaths by drowning were recorded in 2016, 3 of which were female.
These statistics on accidental drowning and submersion are based on the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) and concern deaths that occur either in, or following, a fall into a bath-tub, swimming pool or natural water such as a lake, open sea, a river or a stream. In order to make comparisons between countries, the number of deaths have been standardised to take into account their different sizes and age structures.
