Latvia and Lithuania leaders among EU countries for drowned residents

Statistics on the rates of death by accidental drowning and submersion are available by sex and indicate that in almost all countries for which 2016 figures are available, the death rates were higher among men than among women. The exception is Luxembourg, where 4 deaths by drowning were recorded in 2016, 3 of which were female.





These statistics on accidental drowning and submersion are based on the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) and concern deaths that occur either in, or following, a fall into a bath-tub, swimming pool or natural water such as a lake, open sea, a river or a stream. In order to make comparisons between countries, the number of deaths have been standardised to take into account their different sizes and age structures.