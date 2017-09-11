Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania: The July inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP)

Renata Paškevičienė Adviser, Price Statistics Division, 09.08.2019.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on non-final data, in July 2019, against July 2018, annual inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the HICP stands at 2.5%.




  • Provisional monthly (in July 2019, against June) change in consumer prices calculated based on the HICP is negative and accounts for –0.3%.



  • Fig. 2. Monthly price change calculated based on the HICP and its July provisional estimate





