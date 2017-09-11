Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania: The July inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP)
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on non-final data, in July 2019, against July 2018, annual inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the HICP stands at 2.5%.
Fig. 1. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP and its July provisional estimate
Provisional monthly (in July 2019, against June) change in consumer prices calculated based on the HICP is negative and accounts for –0.3%.
- Fig. 2. Monthly price change calculated based on the HICP and its July provisional estimate
