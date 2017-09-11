Latvia: During the year, the average level of consumer prices increased by 2.9%

Compared to July 2018, in July 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to housing, goods and services related to recreation and culture, as well as restaurant and hotel services.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.2%. Prices of vegetables (rise of 16.8%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. During the year, increase was recorded also in prices of bread (of 9.7%), flours and other cereals (14.5%), bakery products (3.5%), and pasta products (5.8%). Upturn was registered in prices of pork (of 11.2%), dried, salted or smoked meat (3.1%), meat products (9.1%), eggs (5.8%), chocolate (5.4%), yoghurt (4.7%), milk products (1.6%), as well as fruit and vegetable juices (4.4%). Decline, in turn, was recorded in prices of coffee (of 4.7%), poultry (2.0%), as well as cheese and curd (1.9%).





The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 5.6%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 5.7%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products grew on average by 5.6%.





Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing rose by 2.7%. Upturn was registered in prices of electricity, refuse collection, rentals for housing, solid fuels, as well as materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling. Decline, in turn, was observed in natural gas prices (of 9.4%).





Within the recreation and culture group, the average level of prices went up by 3.1%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of pet food, television subscription fee, and flowers.





The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices went up by 4.8%. Prices of catering services grew by 4.7%, while hotel service prices went up by 7.6%.





Rise in prices of articles for household cleaning and maintenance products, garments, footwear, telecommunication services, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, articles for personal hygiene and beauty products, dental services, prices of services in medical specialist practice, as well as prices of pharmaceutical products had significant upward influence on the price level over the year. In its turn, the average level of prices of fuels for transport and motor vehicle insurance reduced.





Price changes by commodity group

(as %)



