Wednesday, 07.08.2019, 16:52
Estonia:In July, food and clothing had the greatest impact on the change in the consumer price index
Compared to July 2018, goods were 2.0% and services 2.2% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.1% and non-regulated prices rose by 3.0% compared to July of the previous year.
Compared to July 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly a half of the total increase of the index. A half of this increase was due to 24% more expensive vegetables. Compared to July of the previous year, alcoholic beverages were 5.7%, petrol 1.7% and diesel fuel 0.2% cheaper. Of food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen for potatoes (94%), fresh vegetables (20%) and rice (11%) and the biggest price decrease for spirits and liqueurs (10%).
Compared to June, in July the consumer price index was affected the most by seasonal sales of clothing and footwear. A greater impact on the index came also from food and non-alcoholic beverages, where prices of fresh vegetables decreased by 11.7%, while fruit and potato prices rose 3.5% and 20.1%, respectively. Alcoholic beverages were 3% cheaper.
