Analytics, Estonia, Labour-market
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.08.2019, 08:58
Survey: Every 5th worker in Estonia planning to change jobs within 6 mos
Willingness to change jobs has increased compared to 2018,
and the share of workers who are loyal to their current employer has gone down.
While last year, around 30% of the respondents to a comparable survey were not
interested in changing jobs, the respective share this year was 25%.
The survey also indicated that 35% of employees are keeping
an eye out for potential job offers and 21% are planning to change jobs within
the coming six months.
Workers' readiness to change jobs is largely affected by
employers' active recruitment efforts as a larger number of open
competitions and calls for applications are being carried out. Based on
the survey, 48% of the respondents have recently received invitations to submit
their candidacy to a new position.
The number of invitations targeting managers and project
managers was the highest with around 66 % of the respondents having received
such an invitation. Employers' efforts were also most notable in the field of
IT and telecommunication.
Fewer invitations were sent to lower-income workers, among
whom job offers often circulate by word of mouth. Broken down by regions,
workers in Harju County and Tallinn received the highest numbers of invitations
to put in for a new position.
"Interest in job offers has clearly grown on year and
Estonian jobs portals saw some 12 mln visits in the first half of
2019," Henry Auvaart, marketing chief at CVKeskus.ee,
said
Interest remains greatest in lower-level office jobs, he
said.
"For instance, offers for office assistant jobs saw on
average 35 candidates for one position. Customer service, sales,
transport, the industrial sector as well as the production sector also saw a
large share of applications submitted, as the number of vacant positions is
highest in these fields," Auvaart noted.
He added that on average, 50,000 employees are hired
quarterly in Estonia.
"That means that nearly every fourth worker will change
jobs in 2019," the marketing chief of CVKeskus.ee said.
Kadri Seeder, head of the Salary Information Agency, said
that the price of employee loyalty has increased, too, year over year.
"While last year, workers who were actively looking to
change jobs were earning an average gross income of 1,118 euros, this spring,
however, it was higher by 14% at 1,275 euros," she said.
The workers who were not interested in changing jobs, on the
other hand, had seen their average gross wages increase as much as by
17%, from 1,444 euros last year to 1,690 euros in the spring of 2019.
- 06.08.2019 Estonia: Chinese embassy to hold business forum in Tallinn
- 06.08.2019 Estonia's Bolt launches scooter service in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 05.08.2019 Latvia: Manufacturing kept growing in June
- 05.08.2019 Launch of Wizz Air service on Estonia-Georgia route postponed until September
- 05.08.2019 Back Russia-EU trade in goods: 83 bn EUR deficit
- 05.08.2019 28% of Europeans can't afford a 1 week annual holiday
- 05.08.2019 ФАО: Мировые цены на продукты питания снизились незначительно в июле
- 05.08.2019 Пассажиропоток Tallink Grupp в июле вырос до рекордных 1,24 млн. человек
- 05.08.2019 Эстония введет дополнительные меры в связи с агрессией России на Украине