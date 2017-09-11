Back Russia-EU trade in goods: 83 bn EUR deficit

Between 2008 and 2018, the EU ran a trade deficit with Russia (meaning that it imported more than it exported). This trade deficit was highest in 2011 at €93 bn and lowest in 2016 at €46 bn. In 2018, the EU’s trade deficit with Russia was €83 bn.

EU exports to Russia were dominated by "machinery and vehicles", "chemicals" and "other manufactured products", which together accounted for 90% of EU exports to Russia. EU imports from Russia were dominated by primary goods (72%), mainly "energy", "raw materials", and "food and drink". At a more detailed level, "medicaments" were the EU’s most exported product to Russia, while the most imported product from Russia were "petroleum oils, crude".













Germany: main trader with Russia among the Member States





Among the Member States, Germany was both the largest importer of goods from Russia (€33 bn), and the largest exporter to Russia (€26 bn) in 2018.