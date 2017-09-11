Latvia: 77% of residents have used public e-services at last once during last three years

77% of Latvia's residents have applied electronically for one of the most demanded services offered by public administration at least once in the last three years, the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry told LETA referring to a recent study.

57% of respondents said that they had submitted their tax returns online, 56% applied for a refund of overpaid taxes, 27% applied for registration with the State Revenue Service's Electronic Declaration System, 26% applied for an identity document, and 24% submitted their withholding tax journals.





23% of respondents have applied for sickness benefits electronically at least once in the last three years, 17% applied for a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and 17% for one-day road permits.





The survey found that most applications for old-age pension are submitted in person (95% of those who applied for the pension did so in person by visiting the respective institution), as well as most applications for unemployment benefit (83%), applications for identity documents (79%), also applications for state family benefits (66%).





According to the survey, increasingly more residents apply for public administration services electronically and not in person. Compared to 2018, the biggest increases have been registered in the number of electronic applications for childbirth allowance (13 percentage points up), childcare allowance (12 percentage points increase) and sickness allowance (11 percentage points up).





The survey found that 71% of respondents who have applied for a public administration service online said that they would prefer to submit most such applications online. The share of residents who prefer to submit their applications in person has decreased from 26% in 2017 to 17% this year.





The survey was carried out by research company Jaunrades Laboratorija and consulting company Kantar TNS by interviewing 1,005 residents of March this past February and March.