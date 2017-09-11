Analytics
Latvia: 77% of residents have used public e-services at last once during last three years
57% of respondents said that they had submitted their tax
returns online, 56% applied for a refund of overpaid taxes, 27% applied for
registration with the State Revenue Service's Electronic Declaration System, 26%
applied for an identity document, and 24% submitted their withholding tax
journals.
23% of respondents have applied for sickness benefits
electronically at least once in the last three years, 17% applied for a
European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and 17% for one-day road permits.
The survey found that most applications for old-age pension
are submitted in person (95% of those who applied for the pension did so in
person by visiting the respective institution), as well as most applications
for unemployment benefit (83%), applications for identity documents (79%), also
applications for state family benefits (66%).
According to the survey, increasingly more residents apply
for public administration services electronically and not in person. Compared
to 2018, the biggest increases have been registered in the number of electronic
applications for childbirth allowance (13 percentage points up), childcare
allowance (12 percentage points increase) and sickness allowance (11 percentage
points up).
The survey found that 71% of respondents who have applied for a public administration service online said that they would prefer to submit most such applications online. The share of residents who prefer to submit their applications in person has decreased from 26% in 2017 to 17% this year.
The survey was carried out by research company Jaunrades Laboratorija and consulting company Kantar TNS by interviewing 1,005 residents of March this past February and March.
