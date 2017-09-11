Analytics, Construction, Estonia, Statistics
Estonia: Moderate rise in the construction price index continued in the Q2 2019
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the construction price index was primarily affected by an increase in the cost of labour, which accounted for 62% of the total increase of the index.
Compared to the previous quarter, labour costs increased by 0.6% and costs of building materials by 0.1%. The prices of building machines increased by 0.4 %.
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the change of the repair and reconstruction work price index was 0.4% compared to the 1st quarter of 2019, and 2.3% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018.
The calculation of the construction price index covers four groups of buildings: detached houses, blocks of flats, industrial buildings and office buildings. The repair and reconstruction work price index covers office buildings. The construction price index expresses the change in the expenditures on construction taking into consideration the price changes of three basic inputs: labour force, building materials and building machines.
|
Change in the construction price index, 2nd quarter
2019
|
|
1st
quarter 2019 – 2nd quarter 2019, %
|
2nd
quarter 2018 – 2nd quarter 2019, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.3
|
2.0
|
labour
force
|
0.6
|
4.7
|
building
machines
|
0.4
|
2.2
|
building
materials
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
Index
of detached houses
|
0.6
|
2,2
|
Index
of blocks of flats
|
0.4
|
1.8
|
Index
of industrial buildings
|
0.4
|
2.0
|
Index
of office buildings
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
Change
in the repair and reconstruction work price index, 2nd quarter 2019
|
|
1st
quarter 2019 – 2nd quarter 2019, %
|
2nd
quarter 2018 – 2nd quarter 2019, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.4
|
2.3
|
labour
force
|
0.5
|
5.0
|
building
machines
|
0.9
|
6.2
|
building
materials
|
0.3
|
0.2
