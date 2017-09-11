Latvia and Lithuania in the top five EU countries with the highest death rates

In 2016, 5.1 mln persons died in the European Union (EU), some 80 000 less than in the previous year. One third of these deaths occurred to people aged less than 75 (1.7 mln, 33%), whilst 1.5 mln people died between the ages of 75 and 85 (29%) in 2016. 1.9 mln deaths concerned people aged 85 and over (38%), informed Eurostat.

Heart attacks, strokes, cancer: main causes of deaths in the EU

Slightly over 1.8 mln people died from diseases of the circulatory system (mainly heart attacks and strokes), while 1.3 mln died from cancer in 2016. These were the two main causes of deaths in the EU, responsible for 36% and 26% of all deaths respectively. Diseases of the circulatory system were the main cause of deaths in all EU Member States, except in Denmark, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom where cancer was the main killer.





The third main cause of death in the EU was diseases of the respiratory system, which killed 422 000 persons in 2016 (8% of all deaths in the EU).





A significant share of deaths in the EU were also due to accidents and other external causes of deaths (237 000 deaths, 5% of all deaths in the EU), diseases of the digestive system (222 000 deaths, 4%), mental and behavioural diseases such as dementia (220 000 deaths, 4%) and diseases of the nervous system including Alzheimer’s (219 000 deaths, 4%).







