Estonia: In May, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased

According to Statistics Estonia, in May 2019, a total of 322,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 6% more than in May 2018. There were more domestic and foreign tourists.

In May, a total of 211,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, and spent there a total of 406,000 nights. The number of foreign tourists and the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists increased by 5% compared to the previous year.





One third of foreign tourists came from Finland, 12% from Russia and 8% from Latvia. Compared to May of the previous year, the number of tourists from Russia, Latvia, Germany and Sweden increased respectively by 41%, 29%, 6% and 4%. There were 16% more Asian tourists in accommodation establishments. The number of Finnish tourists continues to decline. The number of Finnish tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments was 15% or 12,500 smaller than in May of the previous year.





Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 70% came to Estonia for holiday, 24% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. Two thirds of foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn.





In May, 111,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 9% more than in May 2018. In May, domestic tourists spent a total of 182,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. the number of overnight stays by domestic tourists increased by 7% compared to May 2018. 61% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% and 13% respectively in Pärnu and Tartu counties, and 11% in Ida-Viru county.





1,155 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists across Estonia. 22,000 rooms and 51,000 bed places were available. 50% of the rooms and 37% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 43 euros, i.e. two euros more than in May 2018. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 52 euros, in Tartu county 38 euros, in Pärnu county 32 euros and in Ida-Viru county 31 euros.



