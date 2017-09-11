Analytics, Estonia, Statistics, Tourism
Estonia: In May, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased
In May, a total of 211,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, and spent there a total of 406,000 nights. The number of foreign tourists and the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists increased by 5% compared to the previous year.
One third of foreign tourists came from Finland, 12% from Russia and 8% from Latvia. Compared to May of the previous year, the number of tourists from Russia, Latvia, Germany and Sweden increased respectively by 41%, 29%, 6% and 4%. There were 16% more Asian tourists in accommodation establishments. The number of Finnish tourists continues to decline. The number of Finnish tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments was 15% or 12,500 smaller than in May of the previous year.
Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 70% came to Estonia for holiday, 24% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. Two thirds of foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn.
In May, 111,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 9% more than in May 2018. In May, domestic tourists spent a total of 182,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. the number of overnight stays by domestic tourists increased by 7% compared to May 2018. 61% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% and 13% respectively in Pärnu and Tartu counties, and 11% in Ida-Viru county.
1,155 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists across Estonia. 22,000 rooms and 51,000 bed places were available. 50% of the rooms and 37% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 43 euros, i.e. two euros more than in May 2018. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 52 euros, in Tartu county 38 euros, in Pärnu county 32 euros and in Ida-Viru county 31 euros.
|Accommodation
|Total
|Northern Estonia
|North-Eastern Estonia
|Central Estonia
|Western Estonia
|Southern Estonia
|Accommodation establishments
|1,155
|234
|60
|118
|389
|354
|Rooms
|21,732
|9,094
|1,334
|1,576
|5,344
|4,384
|Bed places
|50,839
|19,963
|2,943
|4,032
|12,849
|11,052
|Room occupancy rate, %
|50
|67
|49
|22
|40
|37
|Bed place occupancy rate, %
|37
|52
|41
|18
|29
|26
|Tourists accommodated
|322,059
|177,008
|22,013
|13,312
|57,523
|52,203
|Nights spent
|587,683
|321,497
|37,428
|22,998
|117,185
|88,575
|residents of Estonia
|181,785
|52,429
|18,267
|15,743
|46,249
|49,097
|foreign visitors
|405,898
|269,068
|19,161
|7,255
|70,936
|39,478
|Average cost of a guest night, euros
|43
|52
|31
|27
|31
|33
