During the year, the average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 3.0%

Compared to June 2018, in June 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, goods and services related to housing, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to recreation and culture, restaurant and hotel services, as well as furnishings.

Within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased by 4.1% over the year. Prices of vegetables (rise of 17.6%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. During the year, rise was recorded in prices of bread (of 8.4%), flours and other cereals (12.2%), bakery products (2.6%), and pasta products (8.9%). Increase was also registered in prices of pork (of 12.0%), meat preparations (7.9%), sour cream (6.1%), dried fruit and nuts (10.8%), chocolate (4.0%), and butter (6.1%). Decline, in turn, was recorded in prices of coffee (of 7.2%), fresh fruit (2.8%), and poultry (1.1%).





The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 4.7%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 4.5%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products grew on average by 5.3%.





Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing rose by 4.2%. Increase was registered in prices of electricity, natural gas, refuse collection, as well as in rentals for housing.

Prices within the furnishings group rose on average by 2.6%. Over the year, rise was recorded in prices of household cleaning and maintenance products (of 7.6%).





Within the recreation and culture group, the average level of prices went up by 3.0%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of television subscription fee, flowers, pet food, and package holidays.





The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices went up by 4.8%. Prices of restaurant, café and fast food services increased by 4.4% and prices of canteen services by 5.9%.

Rise in prices of articles for personal hygiene and beauty products, telecommunication services, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, fuels for transport (of 0.8%) and dental services had the most notable upward influence on price level over the year. In its turn, the average level of motor vehicle insurance prices reduced.





Price changes by commodity group

(as per cent)