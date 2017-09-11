Analytics, Inflation, Latvia, Statistics
During the year, the average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 3.0%
Within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased by 4.1% over the year. Prices of vegetables (rise of 17.6%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. During the year, rise was recorded in prices of bread (of 8.4%), flours and other cereals (12.2%), bakery products (2.6%), and pasta products (8.9%). Increase was also registered in prices of pork (of 12.0%), meat preparations (7.9%), sour cream (6.1%), dried fruit and nuts (10.8%), chocolate (4.0%), and butter (6.1%). Decline, in turn, was recorded in prices of coffee (of 7.2%), fresh fruit (2.8%), and poultry (1.1%).
The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 4.7%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 4.5%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products grew on average by 5.3%.
Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing rose by 4.2%. Increase was registered in prices of electricity, natural gas, refuse collection, as well as in rentals for housing.
Prices within the furnishings group rose on average by 2.6%. Over the year, rise was recorded in prices of household cleaning and maintenance products (of 7.6%).
Within the recreation and culture group, the average level of prices went up by 3.0%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of television subscription fee, flowers, pet food, and package holidays.
The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices went up by 4.8%. Prices of restaurant, café and fast food services increased by 4.4% and prices of canteen services by 5.9%.
Rise in prices of articles for personal hygiene and beauty products, telecommunication services, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, fuels for transport (of 0.8%) and dental services had the most notable upward influence on price level over the year. In its turn, the average level of motor vehicle insurance prices reduced.
Price
changes by commodity group
(as per cent)
|
Commodity
group
|
Price
changes in June 2019, compared to:
|
June 2018
|
December
2018
|
May 2019
|
Total
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
0.3
|
food
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
0.0
|
alcohol, tobacco
|
4.7
|
5.7
|
1.3
|
clothing, footwear
|
1.3
|
5.1
|
-1.8
|
housing
|
4.2
|
2.8
|
0.3
|
furnishings
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
1.1
|
health
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
-0.2
|
transport
|
0.7
|
1.8
|
0.1
|
communication
|
1.9
|
2.3
|
0.4
|
recreation, culture
|
3.0
|
3.3
|
0.8
|
education
|
2.7
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
restaurants, hotels
|
4.8
|
2.8
|
0.3
|
miscellaneous
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
2.8
During the month, the average level of consumer prices increased by 0.3%
Compared to May 2019, in June 2019 the average level of consumer prices rose by 0.3%. Prices of goods increased by 0.1% and prices of services by 0.9%. Rise in prices in miscellaneous goods and services group, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to recreation and culture, goods and services related to housing, furnishings as well as drop in prices of clothing and footwear exerted the greatest influence on price changes.
The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 1.3%. Rise in prices of beer, spirits and wine resulted in growth of the average level of alcoholic beverage prices (of 2.3%).
Due to the influence exerted by discounts, prices of footwear fell by 5.1% and of garments by 0.6%.
Prices of goods and services related to housing on average grew by 0.3%. Increase was recorded in prices of materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling as well as rentals for housing.
Within the furnishings group, prices went up on average by 1.1%, which was mainly due to the upturn in prices of household cleaning and maintenance products (of 4.5%).
Price level within the group of recreation and culture increased by 0.8%. Prices of package holidays (rise of 15.7%) had the strongest upward influence. In its turn, decline was recorded in the average level of fiction book prices.
Within the miscellaneous goods and services group, the average level of prices rose by 2.8%, which, mainly influenced by the end of sales campaigns, resulted from a growth in prices of articles for personal hygiene and beauty products.
Passenger transport by air (up by 12.4%), passenger transport by sea (24.6%), and restaurant and café services (0.6%) also had significant influence on the price rise during the month. In its turn, reduction was registered in the average level of prices of fuels for transport (of 1.6%), of which prices of diesel fell by 2.1% and of petrol by 0.9%.
Information on consumer price index changes in July 2019 will be published on 8 August.
