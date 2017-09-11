Latvia: Unemployment level falls to 6% in June

In late June Latvia’s registered unemployment rate was 6% of the economically active population, down 0.1 pecentage points from the end of May, LETA was told at the State Employment Agency.

The number of people registered with the government agency as unemployed dropped by 335 over the past month to 55,750 at the end of June.





The lowest unemployment rate was registered in Riga Region - 4.1%, up 0.1 percentage points from May, while the highest joblessness was in Latgale province in eastern Latvia - 14.1%, down 0.3 percentage points.





Unemployment in Zemgale, southern Latvia, remained unchanged at 5.8%, and in Vidzeme, northeastern Latvia, joblessness also remained unchanged at 5.8%. The unemployment rate in the western Latvian province of Kurzeme was down 0.1 percentage points to 6.6% in late June.





At the end of June 2018, the registered unemployment rate stood at 6.4% in Latvia.