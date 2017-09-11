Analytics, Foreign trade , Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.07.2019, 13:27
Lithuania: International trade in services in I quarter 2019
Structure and changes of exports and imports of services,
I quarter 2019
|
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
EUR
million
|
share,
%
|
change,
against I quarter 2018, %
|
EUR
million
|
share,
%
|
change,
against I quarter 2018, %
|
Total
services
|
2,468.0
|
100.0
|
19.2
|
1,449.7
|
100.0
|
14.6
|
Technical
maintenance and repair services
|
77.0
|
3.1
|
38.6
|
42.6
|
2.9
|
24.9
|
Transport
services
|
1,554.8
|
63.0
|
24.4
|
790.2
|
54.5
|
18.8
|
Passengers
services
|
16.9
|
0.7
|
-58.1
|
32.8
|
2.3
|
-7.8
|
Freight
services
|
932.9
|
37.8
|
31.5
|
402.8
|
27.8
|
28.2
|
Other
transport services
|
605.0
|
24.5
|
20.9
|
354.6
|
24.4
|
12.4
|
Travel
|
207.5
|
8.4
|
1.8
|
196.6
|
13.6
|
1.0
|
Construction
|
70.7
|
2.9
|
16.6
|
22.9
|
1.6
|
3.2
times
|
Financial
services
|
33.8
|
1.4
|
3.1
|
38.8
|
2.7
|
–5.1
|
Telecommunications,
computer and information services
|
147.1
|
6.0
|
14.3
|
82.7
|
5.7
|
10.8
|
Telecommunications
services
|
18.6
|
0.8
|
–16.5
|
22.9
|
1.6
|
6.1
|
Computer
services
|
123.4
|
5.0
|
21.6
|
54.8
|
3.8
|
14.0
|
Information
services
|
5.1
|
0.2
|
3.1
|
5.0
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
Other
business services
|
256.1
|
10.4
|
32.4
|
217.8
|
15.0
|
9.3
|
Research
and technological development services
|
10.3
|
0.4
|
27.7
|
2.0
|
0.1
|
–1.0
|
Professional
and advisory management services
|
73.3
|
3.0
|
8.3
|
56.8
|
3.9
|
5.1
|
Technical,
trade-related and other business services
|
172.5
|
7.0
|
46.5
|
159.0
|
11.0
|
11.1
|
Other
undistributed services
|
121.0
|
4.8
|
–16.6
|
58.1
|
4.0
|
16.9
