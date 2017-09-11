Lithuania: International trade in services in I quarter 2019

The Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania announce that in I quarter 2019, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.5 bn, a y-o-y increase of 19.2%, imports of services – EUR 1.4 bn and 14.6% respectively. The surplus on the balance of services amounted to EUR 1.0 bn or 9.6% of GDP, an annual increase of 26.6%.

In I quarter 2019, on a y-o-y basis, the highest increase was recorded in exports of technical maintenance and repair services (38.6%) and imports of construction services (3.2 times) (see the table below).





Transport services comprised the main bulk of exports and imports of services (63.0% and 54.5% respectively). In I quarter 2019, the largest surplus (EUR 610.6 mln) was recorded on the balance of road transport services, while the largest deficit (EUR 51.8 mln) – on the balance of sea transport services.





Exports of services to EU Member States accounted for 69.7% of total exports of services, a year-on-year increase of 26.8%. Imports of services from EU Member States accounted for 65.0% of total imports of services, a year-on-year increase of 18.0%.





Germany was Lithuania’s major partner in exports of services in I quarter 2019. The volume of exports to this country increased by 33.0% over the year (see Chart 2). Transport (78.1%) and other business (7.5%) services comprised the largest share of total exports of services to Germany.





Lithuania’s major partner in imports of services was Poland (see Chart 3). The volume of imports to this country increased by 24.2% over the year. The largest share of total imports of services from Poland consisted of transport and travel services (66.6% and 18.5% respectively).













Structure and changes of exports and imports of services, I quarter 2019 Exports Imports EUR million share, % change, against I quarter 2018, % EUR million share, % change, against I quarter 2018, % Total services 2,468.0 100.0 19.2 1,449.7 100.0 14.6 Technical maintenance and repair services 77.0 3.1 38.6 42.6 2.9 24.9 Transport services 1,554.8 63.0 24.4 790.2 54.5 18.8 Passengers services 16.9 0.7 -58.1 32.8 2.3 -7.8 Freight services 932.9 37.8 31.5 402.8 27.8 28.2 Other transport services 605.0 24.5 20.9 354.6 24.4 12.4 Travel 207.5 8.4 1.8 196.6 13.6 1.0 Construction 70.7 2.9 16.6 22.9 1.6 3.2 times Financial services 33.8 1.4 3.1 38.8 2.7 –5.1 Telecommunications, computer and information services 147.1 6.0 14.3 82.7 5.7 10.8 Telecommunications services 18.6 0.8 –16.5 22.9 1.6 6.1 Computer services 123.4 5.0 21.6 54.8 3.8 14.0 Information services 5.1 0.2 3.1 5.0 0.3 0.4 Other business services 256.1 10.4 32.4 217.8 15.0 9.3 Research and technological development services 10.3 0.4 27.7 2.0 0.1 –1.0 Professional and advisory management services 73.3 3.0 8.3 56.8 3.9 5.1 Technical, trade-related and other business services 172.5 7.0 46.5 159.0 11.0 11.1 Other undistributed services 121.0 4.8 –16.6 58.1 4.0 16.9

















