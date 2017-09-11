Analytics, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Monday, 08.07.2019, 11:55
81% of Latvian residents drink coffee on a daily basis
BC, Riga, 08.07.2019.
According to a survey carried out by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 80.8% of Latvian residents drink coffee on a daily basis, reported LETA.
Meanwhile, 19.2% do not drink coffee at all.
49% of Latvian residents drink one to two cups of coffee a day, 26.5% - three to four cup, while 5.3% of residents drink five or more cups of coffee a day.
According to the survey, 71.6% of Latvian residents also drink tea on a daily basis.
