In May, the volume of industrial production was slightly greater than a year ago in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in May 2019, the production of industrial enterprises increased by 1% compared to May 2018. Production increased in manufacturing, but decreased in energy and mining.

In May, the total production in manufacturing was 5% higher than in the corresponding month of 2018, and over a half of the branches of industry exceeded their volume. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products and fabricated metal products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and chemical products.





In May, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to May 2018, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 9% and sales to the domestic market remained at the same level.





Compared to May 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 34% and the production of heat increased by 21%.





In May 2019, compared to April, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production remained at the same level and the production of manufacturing increased by 2%.













Change in volume index of industrial production, May 2019

(percentages) Economic activity Change on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa Change on same month of previous year according to unadjusted data according to working-day adjusted datab TOTAL 0.3 1.2 1.2 Energy production -15.4 -25.2 -25.2 Mining -1.5 -19.6 -19.6 Manufacturing 1.6 5.0 5.0 manufacture of wood and wood products -0.7 -6.9 -6.9 manufacture of food products -0.5 1.5 1.5 manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products 5.7 27.1 27.1 manufacture of fabricated metal products 7.5 6.6 6.6 manufacture of electrical equipment -2.1 1.5 1.5 manufacture of furniture 7.9 15.4 15.4 manufacture of motor vehicles 6.4 -4.1 -4.1 manufacture of building materials -0.6 6.6 6.6 manufacture of machinery and equipment -2.2 2.4 2.4 manufacture of chemical products -13.5 -16.0 -16.0

a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.

b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.