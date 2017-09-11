Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.07.2019, 22:19
In May, the volume of industrial production was slightly greater than a year ago in Estonia
In May, the total production in manufacturing was 5% higher than in the corresponding month of 2018, and over a half of the branches of industry exceeded their volume. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products and fabricated metal products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and chemical products.
In May, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to May 2018, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 9% and sales to the domestic market remained at the same level.
Compared to May 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 34% and the production of heat increased by 21%.
In May 2019, compared to April, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production remained at the same level and the production of manufacturing increased by 2%.
|
Change
in volume index of industrial production, May 2019
|
Economic
activity
|
Change
on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa
|
Change
on same month of previous year
|
|
according
to unadjusted data
|
according
to working-day adjusted datab
|
|
TOTAL
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
|
Energy
production
|
-15.4
|
-25.2
|
-25.2
|
|
Mining
|
-1.5
|
-19.6
|
-19.6
|
|
Manufacturing
|
1.6
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
|
manufacture
of wood and wood products
|
-0.7
|
-6.9
|
-6.9
|
|
manufacture
of food products
|
-0.5
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
|
manufacture
of computers, electronic and optical products
|
5.7
|
27.1
|
27.1
|
|
manufacture
of fabricated metal products
|
7.5
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
|
manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
-2.1
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
|
manufacture
of furniture
|
7.9
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
|
manufacture
of motor vehicles
|
6.4
|
-4.1
|
-4.1
|
|
manufacture
of building materials
|
-0.6
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
|
manufacture
of machinery and equipment
|
-2.2
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
|
manufacture
of chemical products
|
-13.5
|
-16.0
|
-16.0
|
- 02.07.2019 Germany remains Lithuania’s major partner in exports of services
- 02.07.2019 Eesti Energia stops producing electricity from oil shale for 8 hrs Sunday
- 02.07.2019 Corporate lending resumes growth in Latvia
- 02.07.2019 SEB: Income of young people in Estonia increased steadily over past 3 yrs
- 02.07.2019 In 2018, rise in forest regeneration and tending costs observed in Latvia
- 02.07.2019 Во всех трёх странах Балтии цены на электроэнергию достигли уровня 42,07 евро за мегаватт-час
- 02.07.2019 Снизилась прибыль латвийских банков за пять месяцев 2019 года
- 02.07.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: Производство электроэнергии в Литве увеличилось на треть
- 02.07.2019 Lux Express разрешение на обслуживание линии Таллинн-Варшава