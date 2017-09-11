Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
In May, the turnover growth of retail trade enterprises in Estonia decelerated
The turnover growth of stores selling manufactured goods decelerated in May. In April, the turnover of those stores had increased by 11% compared to the same month of the previous year, while in May the year-on-year increase was 4%. Turnover increased in five and decreased in two economic activities. Turnover increased the most in other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores) and in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (10% growth in each). A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants etc. (6%).
In May, the turnover growth of grocery stores decelerated. In April, the turnover of those stores had increased by 7% year-on-year, while in May the increase was 2%.
The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuels started to fall in May, decreasing 4% compared to May of the previous year.
Compared to the previous month, in May, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, the turnover decreased by 2% compared to the previous month. In the five months of 2019 (January – May), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 5% compared to the respective period of the previous year.
