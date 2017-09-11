Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 28.06.2019, 18:17
In May, construction costs increased by 0.6% in Latvia
In May, the average level of construction costs was most affected by the increase in labour remuneration for workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others), auxiliary workers of road building and construction of artificial structures, as well as assemblers.
Compared to May 2018, construction costs went up by 4.3%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 8.2%, prices of building materials by 3.5%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.0%.
In 2019, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 200 construction enterprises and more than 50 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.
The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2018. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 mln per year accounted for 87%, in 36% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 mln per year. The criterion used to sample trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.
- 28.06.2019 In May, retail trade turnover grew by 1.2% in Latvia
- 28.06.2019 Borrowing has become a little more expensive this year in Estonia
- 28.06.2019 CSB starts publishing remigration statistics
- 28.06.2019 Group of US and European investors have acquired 60% in Latvia's PNB Banka
- 28.06.2019 airBaltic Top Summer Destinations – Barcelona, Tbilisi and Milan
- 28.06.2019 Seven beehives placed on the roof of Stockman department store in Riga
- 28.06.2019 Убытки Rigas satiksme за год выросли более чем в 400 раз
- 28.06.2019 Реклама кредитов уходит с латвийского ТВ
- 28.06.2019 На должность мэра Риги выдвигают Бурова
- 28.06.2019 Где построят новый концертный зал в Риге