In May, construction costs increased by 0.6% in Latvia

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to April, in May 2019 the level of construction costs in Latvia grew by 0.6%. Labour remuneration of workers increased by 1.7%, prices of building materials by 0.5%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.1%.

In May, the average level of construction costs was most affected by the increase in labour remuneration for workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others), auxiliary workers of road building and construction of artificial structures, as well as assemblers.





Compared to May 2018, construction costs went up by 4.3%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 8.2%, prices of building materials by 3.5%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.0%.













In 2019, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 200 construction enterprises and more than 50 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.





The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2018. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 mln per year accounted for 87%, in 36% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 mln per year. The criterion used to sample trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.