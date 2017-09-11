Analytics, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.06.2019, 20:42
AmCham launches a position on talent attraction
Today, the American Chamber of Commerce in Latvia (AmCham)
held a launch of its position
on talent attraction “Latvia – a career destination”.
Based on the results
of AmCham
members’ survey, the position focuses on two main priorities:
promoting Latvia as an attractive career destination for both domestic and
international talent and developing skills to reduce mismatch in the labor
market.
AmCham believes Latvian companies can benefit from hiring international talent, which would be well-fit to explore foreign markets thanks to their language skills, business knowledge and intercultural abilities. We therefore suggest creating a comprehensive strategy and website for talent attraction as it will contribute to making high-skilled international and return migrant employees feel welcome in Latvia.
Proposed solutions for filling vacancies in the near-term include streamlining and
digitalization of immigration procedures for high-skilled labor and business
visitors, retraining and upskilling domestic workforce and attracting
Latvian return migrants. Based on forecasts, state should direct investments
to those education programs that encourage the acquiring of the needed skills.
A more precise forecast of the future skills should be facilitated to ensure a
closer fit between supply and demand. Incentivizing companies to invest in
innovation would help them increase their activity the country and expand the
number of higher value added jobs.
AmCham urges all stakeholders to engage in a dialogue and
work together to address these complex issues.
During the launch
event, a discussion about the labor availability and quality took place with
the participation of Ralfs Nemiro, Minister of Economy; Kim
Leandersson, Head of Riga Center of Cognizant and Renāte
Strazdina, Country Manager Baltics of Microsoft.
AmCham
President Ingrida Karina-Berzina introduced the main
recommendations stemming from the AmCham Labor
survey and moderated the panel discussion. Key findings from the
survey were presented by Ricards Krizanovskis, Representative of ERDA and
representative of the AmCham Labor Force working group.
Read the executive summary
Read the position paper on talent attraction
AmCham speaks on behalf of more than 150 leading U.S. and
international companies in Latvia. AmCham is committed to fostering trade,
investment, partnership and friendship between the U.S and Latvia and it serves
as a business, knowledge, networking and policy forum for its members and
partners. AmCham’s actions are grounded in four core values: integrity,
responsibility, cooperation and excellence.
- 21.06.2019 Sustainable Business Operations are Important to 86% of Latvians
- 21.06.2019 In May the level of producer prices in Latvian industry decreased by 0.6%
- 21.06.2019 Energy consumption upturn in both production and consumption in Latvia
- 21.06.2019 Internet website of receipt lottery launched in Latvia
- 21.06.2019 Lithuania: EBRD, Citadele lend EUR 38 mln to Vilniaus Baldai production facility
- 21.06.2019 Fazer selling also Estonian production kitchen to Compass
- 21.06.2019 Latvia, Ukraine to sign memorandum of understanding on protection of industrial property rights
- 21.06.2019 Latvia's Depo invests EUR 20 mln into first store in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 21.06.2019 Проблемы и вызовы для Эстонии в переходе к климатически нейтральной экономик
- 21.06.2019 Юрмала может лишиться денег на проект Кемерского парка