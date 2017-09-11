In May the level of producer prices in Latvian industry decreased by 0.6%

Over the month, producer price changes were mostly affected by the reduction of prices in manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, as well as heat and gas supply. Production and trade of electricity as well as manufacture of selected food products, in turn, had upward effect.

Compared to May 2018, in May 2019 the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 3.1%. Prices of goods sold on the domestic market grew by 5.7% and prices of exported products by 0.8%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 1.3% and prices of products exported to non-euro area countries by 0.3%.





Production of electricity, trade of electricity, as well as manufacture of selected food products had the most significant upward influence. Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, in turn, had downward effect.













This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.4 thousand prices every month – 1.3 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.1 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.