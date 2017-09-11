Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Real Estate, Statistics
Wednesday, 19.06.2019, 18:47
Estonia and Latvia have the highest house prices increase in EU since 2010
BC, Riga, 19.06.2019.
House prices, including purchases of both new and existing houses and flats, have fluctuated significantly since 2006 with annual growth rates in the EU of around 8% in 2006 and 2007, followed by a fall of 4% in 2009 as a result of the financial crisis. Prices started growing again in 2014, informed Eurostat.
Overall, between 2010 and 2018, house prices grew in total by 15% in the EU and by 11% in the euro area. Among the Member States, the highest increases during this period were observed in Estonia (+83%), Latvia (+61%), Austria (+56%), Sweden (+55%) and Luxembourg (+50%), and the largest decreases in Italy (-17%), Spain (-12%) and Cyprus (-8%).
