Latvia: During the year, the average level of consumer prices increased by 3.3 %

Compared to 2015, in May 2019 consumer prices were 9.3% higher. Prices of goods increased by 8.5% and prices of services by 11.6%.

Compared to May 2018, in May 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, goods and services related to housing, goods and services related to transport, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to recreation and culture, restaurant and hotel services.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.3%. Prices of vegetables (rise of 19.0%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. During the year, rise was recorded in prices of bread (of 9.7%), bakery products (5.1%), flours and other cereals (13.2%). Increase was also registered in prices of pork (of 7.1%), cheese and curd (4.1%), meat preparations (9.2 %), chocolate (8.2%), fruit and vegetable juices (7.3%), and dried fruit and nuts (11.4%). Reduction, in turn, was registered in prices of fresh fruit (5.9%), coffee (3.4%).





The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 4.6%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 3.7%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products grew on average by 6.2%.





Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing went up by 5.1%. Increase was registered in prices of electricity, natural gas, water supply, refuse collection, rentals for housing, and solid fuels. Average level of heat energy prices reduced.





Increase in prices of fuels for transport (of 7.0%) had the greatest influence within the group of goods and services related to transport. Prices of diesel grew by 7.4%, of petrol by 5.5%, and of auto gas by 13.6%. Upturn was also recorded in prices of maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment and passenger transport by air.





Within the recreation and culture group, the average level of prices rose by 3.2%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of pet food, television subscription fee and flowers.





The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices went up by 4.7%. The main upward pressure on the increase was exerted by prices of catering services the average level whereof went up by 4.5%.





During the year strong influence on price growth was also recorded in prices of telecommunication services, dental services, and household cleaning and maintenance products. In its turn, the average level of motor vehicle insurance reduced.