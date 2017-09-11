Analytics, Labour-market, Lithuania
Lithuanian labor market to need some 105,000 new workers by 2022, research center says
Ninety-five percent of them will replace those who retire, emigrate, die or leave the labor force for other reasons, it said.
Gintautas Jakstas, the head of the Higher Education Policy Analysis Unit at MOSTA, says the country will need around 50,000 highly qualified workers, such as medical doctors, librarians, and archives and museum specialists, in the next four years.
Despite Lithuania's declining population, the number of salaried employees in the country has risen by 6 percent over the past four years, due mostly to a fall in overall unemployment, an increase in the number of foreign workers and growth in employment among older people.
The age of people remaining in the labor market is increasing, but their incomes are declining with age, Jakstas said.
