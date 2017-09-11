In 2018 Latvian residents spent EUR 564 million on trips abroad

According to the latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB), in 2018 Latvian residents went on 2.2 mln trips abroad, which is 5.8% more than a year ago, and spent EUR 563.8 mln, 0.3% less.

Last year Latvian residents went on 0.8 mln same-day trips abroad, which is 2.2% more than in 2017, but their expenditure reduced by 2.9%. In their overnight trips most often Latvian residents went to Lithuania (79.4%) and Estonia (15.4%). Total expenditure on trips amounted to EUR 42.4 EUR. The average expenditure per same-day trip fell by EUR 2.7, reaching EUR 52.5.





Last year Latvian residents went on 1.4 million overnight trips abroad, which is 8.1% more than a year before. Most popular destinations of overnight trips abroad in 2018 were neighbouring countries Estonia (15.1%), Lithuania (11.5%) and Russia (8.6%). Sweden (7.3%), Germany (5.8%) and the United Kingdom (5.2%) also were among most popular destinations of Latvian residents.













46.1% of overnight trips abroad were made by plane, 34% – by passenger car or motorcycle, 11% by bus and 7.2% by water transport. In total 66.8% trips required booking of transport, of which 59.7% were booked or paid for at service provider, but 19.7% – at tour operators or travel agents.





Most popular purpose of a trip abroad since 2012 is recreation (in 2018 – 60.4%) and visiting friends and relatives (in 2018 – 23.3%).













The total expenditure during overnight trips abroad reached EUR 521.4 mln, which is 0.1% less than in 2017. Most of the money was spent on transport (36.7%), accommodation (27.2%), catering services (13.4%), entertainment and cultural activities (6.4%) and other expenses (16.3%). Average expenditure on overnight trip abroad in 2018 comprised EUR 381, decreasing by EUR 31.6 as compared to the previous year. Average expenditure per day comprised EUR 71.3, which reduced by EUR 5.1 as compared to 2017. The largest expenditure per day comprised EUR 101 in trips with stay in a hotel, resort hotel, motel or guest house, but the smallest – EUR 38.8 when staying in other private accommodation.













In 2018, 7.3 million nights were spent in trips abroad, which is 6.9% more than a year ago. In 67.2% of trips rented accommodation or accommodation for fee was used. Of which 22.3% were booked or paid at tour operators or travel agents, but 52.1% were booked by travellers themselves. Average length of the stay was 5.3 days. Shorter stay was spent in rented accommodation or accommodation for a fee– 4.4 days, but longer – in private accommodation or accommodation for free – 7.3 days.





By demographic indicators women (51.9%), residents aged 25-34 years (23.1%), residents with higher education (54.2%) and employed (79.2%) mostly went on trips abroad.





Seniors (aged 65 years and more) went on 0.1 million trips abroad (7.8% out of all), staying 7.3 days (more by 2 days than average indicator) and spending EUR 345.7 (average EUR 381, which is EUR 35 less than average indicator) during the trip. On average they spent EUR 47.3 (average EUR 71.3) per day.





Youth (15–24 years) went on 0.2 million or 13.4% trips abroad, on average spending 5 days per trip (0.3 days less than average indicator) and spent EUR 335.2 per trip (EUR 45.8 less than average indicator of EUR 381). On average they spent EUR 66.5 daily (average indicator – EUR 71.3).