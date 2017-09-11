Analytics, Estonia, Statistics, Tourism

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 06.06.2019, 22:52

In April, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased

Helga Laurmaa Analyst Enterprise and Agricultural Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 06.06.2019.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, in April 2019, a total of 262,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 5% more than in April 2018. Compared to the same time, there were more domestic and foreign tourists.

In April, a total of 156,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, which is 4% more than the year before. Foreign tourists spent a total of 306,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. 1% more than in April 2018.


Foreign tourists accounted for 60% of the total number of tourists. 40% of foreign tourists came from Finland, 11% from Russia and 9% from Latvia. Compared to the previous year, the number of tourists from Finland and Russia decreased by 4% and 11%, respectively. At the same time, 8% more tourists arrived from Latvia, 10% more from Germany, 17% more from Sweden and 14% more from Lithuania than in April 2018. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 66% came to Estonia for holiday, 27% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 70% of foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn.


In April, 106,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 6% more than in April 2018. In April, domestic tourists spent 176,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. the number of overnight stays by domestic tourists increased by 3% compared to April 2018. 62% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip. 29% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 14% and 15% respectively in Pärnu and Tartu counties, and 12% in Ida-Viru county.


995 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists across Estonia. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available. 45% of the rooms and 35% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, i.e. one euro more than in April 2018. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 42 euros, in Tartu county 41 euros, in Pärnu county 31 euros and in Ida-Viru county 30 euros.


Accommodation by region, April 2019

Accommodation

Total

Northern Estonia

North-Eastern Estonia

Central Estonia

Western Estonia

Southern Estonia

Accommodation establishments

995

220

55

104

300

316

Rooms

20,274

8,943

1,215

1,504

4,517

4,095

Bed places

46,477

19,496

2,642

3,808

10,463

10,068

Room occupancy rate, %

45

57

52

20

38

33

Bed place occupancy rate, %

35

45

45

17

29

24

Tourists accommodated

262,149

143,796

20,215

10,628

45,074

42,436

Nights spent

481,794

262,358

35,728

19,656

92,264

71,788

residents of Estonia

175,689

50,181

20,775

15,442

45,025

44,266

foreign visitors

306,105

212,177

14,953

4,214

47,239

27,522

Average cost of a guest night, euros

37

42

30

30

30

35




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 