Thursday, 06.06.2019, 22:52
In April, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased
In April, a total of 156,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, which is 4% more than the year before. Foreign tourists spent a total of 306,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. 1% more than in April 2018.
Foreign tourists accounted for 60% of the total number of tourists. 40% of foreign tourists came from Finland, 11% from Russia and 9% from Latvia. Compared to the previous year, the number of tourists from Finland and Russia decreased by 4% and 11%, respectively. At the same time, 8% more tourists arrived from Latvia, 10% more from Germany, 17% more from Sweden and 14% more from Lithuania than in April 2018. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 66% came to Estonia for holiday, 27% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 70% of foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn.
In April, 106,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 6% more than in April 2018. In April, domestic tourists spent 176,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. the number of overnight stays by domestic tourists increased by 3% compared to April 2018. 62% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip. 29% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 14% and 15% respectively in Pärnu and Tartu counties, and 12% in Ida-Viru county.
995 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists across Estonia. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available. 45% of the rooms and 35% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, i.e. one euro more than in April 2018. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 42 euros, in Tartu county 41 euros, in Pärnu county 31 euros and in Ida-Viru county 30 euros.
|
Accommodation by region, April 2019
|
Accommodation
|
Total
|
Northern Estonia
|
North-Eastern Estonia
|
Central Estonia
|
Western Estonia
|
Southern Estonia
|
Accommodation establishments
|
995
|
220
|
55
|
104
|
300
|
316
|
Rooms
|
20,274
|
8,943
|
1,215
|
1,504
|
4,517
|
4,095
|
Bed places
|
46,477
|
19,496
|
2,642
|
3,808
|
10,463
|
10,068
|
Room occupancy rate, %
|
45
|
57
|
52
|
20
|
38
|
33
|
Bed place occupancy rate, %
|
35
|
45
|
45
|
17
|
29
|
24
|
Tourists accommodated
|
262,149
|
143,796
|
20,215
|
10,628
|
45,074
|
42,436
|
Nights spent
|
481,794
|
262,358
|
35,728
|
19,656
|
92,264
|
71,788
|
residents of Estonia
|
175,689
|
50,181
|
20,775
|
15,442
|
45,025
|
44,266
|
foreign visitors
|
306,105
|
212,177
|
14,953
|
4,214
|
47,239
|
27,522
|
Average cost of a guest night, euros
|
37
|
42
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
35
