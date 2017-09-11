In April, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased

According to Statistics Estonia, in April 2019, a total of 262,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 5% more than in April 2018. Compared to the same time, there were more domestic and foreign tourists.

In April, a total of 156,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, which is 4% more than the year before. Foreign tourists spent a total of 306,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. 1% more than in April 2018.





Foreign tourists accounted for 60% of the total number of tourists. 40% of foreign tourists came from Finland, 11% from Russia and 9% from Latvia. Compared to the previous year, the number of tourists from Finland and Russia decreased by 4% and 11%, respectively. At the same time, 8% more tourists arrived from Latvia, 10% more from Germany, 17% more from Sweden and 14% more from Lithuania than in April 2018. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 66% came to Estonia for holiday, 27% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 70% of foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn.





In April, 106,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 6% more than in April 2018. In April, domestic tourists spent 176,000 nights in accommodation establishments, i.e. the number of overnight stays by domestic tourists increased by 3% compared to April 2018. 62% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip. 29% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 14% and 15% respectively in Pärnu and Tartu counties, and 12% in Ida-Viru county.





995 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists across Estonia. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available. 45% of the rooms and 35% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, i.e. one euro more than in April 2018. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 42 euros, in Tartu county 41 euros, in Pärnu county 31 euros and in Ida-Viru county 30 euros.



