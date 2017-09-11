Latvia`s GDP has grown by 3.0% in Q1

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in the 1st quarter of 2019, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the gross domestic product (GDP) (seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data) increased by 3.0%. In the 1st quarter GDP at constant prices was EUR 6.8 bn.

As compared to the previous quarter, GDP (seasonally and calendar adjusted data) fell by 0.1 %.





GDP changes at constant prices in the 1st quarter of 2017 – 1st quarter of 2019

(as %)













In the 1st quarter of 2019, GDP at current prices comprised EUR 6 828.2 mln EUR













Production approach

(at constant prices, seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data)

GDP changes in the 1st quarter of 2019 by kind of economic activity













In the 1st quarter of 2019 manufacturing increased by 5.0%. Changes of manufacturing volume in largest manufacturing sectors (total of 56%) were different: growth in manufacturing of wood and articles of wood (of 8.1%) and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 13.4%) had a positive impact. But reduction was observed in manufacture of food products (of 2.1%) and manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (of 4.6%).





In electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply manufacturing volume fell by 18.5%, of which in production and distribution of electricity – by 17.2% and in steam and air conditioning supply – by 23.8%.





Construction production volume rose by 7.4%. Volume of building construction increased by 4.8%, specialized construction activities – by 20.5%, but civil engineering fell by 2.4%.





Retail trade increased by 3.8%, of which trade in food products – by 1.1%, but trade in non-food products (including sale of automotive fuel at gas stations) – by 5.5%. Wholesale trade, retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles rose by 8.2%, but wholesale – by 7.0%.





In transport and storage sector increase of 4.0% was promoted by growth in freight transport by 5.1%, rise in passenger traffic by 1.6%, increase in warehousing and support activities for transportation by 2.6% and in postal and courier activities by 28.7%.





Accommodation and catering services grew by 4.3%, of which accommodation experienced drop of 0.7%, but catering – increased by 6.1%.





Increase of exports of computer programming and information services of 24% (at current prices) continue to positively affect development of services of information and communication sectors.

















Services of information and communication services grew by 7.6%, including growth of 11.8% in computer programming and consulting, of 5.9% in telecommunication services and of 3.9% in information services.





In financial and insurance activities rise of 7.1% was ensured by increase of value added of monetary financial institutions, which was affected by increase of profit of financial instruments trading, as well as significant reduction of expenditure (mainly, commission expenses, other administrative expenses).





Increase of administrative and support service activities of 8.2%, which was affected by rise of 29.3% in labour recruitment and provision of personnel sector, growth of 12.2% in rental and leasing services sector, but decrease of 4.4% in security and investigation activities.





In the 1st quarter of 2019 the volume of taxes on products (value added tax, excise and customs taxes) increased by 5.4%.





Rather small increase estimates in separate sectors were affected by rise of consumer prices, producer prices and services prices.