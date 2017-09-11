Analytics, Business, Estonia, Statistics
In April, the turnover growth of retail trade enterprises in Estonia accelerated
The turnover growth of grocery stores accelerated markedly in April. While in March, the turnover of these stores increased by 1% compared to the same month of the previous year, in April, the increase was 7%. The faster turnover growth of grocery stores was partly influenced by the very low reference base of April 2018 and the discount campaigns in April.
In April, the turnover growth of stores selling manufactured goods accelerated as well. In March, the y-o-y increase was 9%, but in April, 11%. Turnover increased in all economic activities. Turnover increased the most, or nearly by a fourth (24%), in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants, etc. A higher than average increase in turnover (17%) occurred also in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale).
The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel increased by 2% compared to April of the previous year.
Compared to March, in April, the turnover of retail trade enterprises stayed at the same level. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the sales also remained at the previous month’s level. In the four months of 2019 (January–April), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 6% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
