Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men

Men's gross monthly wages in Lithuania exceeded those of women by 156.3 euros on average in the first quarter of 2019, according to figures released by Statistics Lithuania.

The statistics show women's average gross wages in Lithuania's economy, excluding sole proprietorships, at 1,184.6 euros, or 88.3% of men's average gross wages of 1,340.9 euros.





Women's net wages, at 757.8 euros, accounted for 89.4% of men's net wages, at 847.6 euros on average.