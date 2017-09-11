Analytics, Lithuania, Society, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.05.2019, 08:31
Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
BC, Vilnius, 29.05.2019.Print version
Men's gross monthly wages in Lithuania exceeded those of women by 156.3 euros on average in the first quarter of 2019, according to figures released by Statistics Lithuania.
The statistics show women's average gross wages in
Lithuania's economy, excluding sole proprietorships, at 1,184.6 euros, or 88.3%
of men's average gross wages of 1,340.9 euros.
Women's net wages, at 757.8 euros, accounted for 89.4%
of men's net wages, at 847.6 euros on average.
Other articles:
- 29.05.2019 Estonia: Inbank makes EUR 2 mln net profit in Q1
- 29.05.2019 Lithuanian grain prices mostly down in mid-May
- 28.05.2019 Lithuania bars entry to Sputnik Lietuva editor Kasems
- 28.05.2019 В Литву не впустили редактора Sputnik Lietuva
- 28.05.2019 Численность населения Латвии в 2018 году сократилась на 0,7%
- 28.05.2019 Lower birth and migration rates recorded in Latvia
- 28.05.2019 Электроэнергия в странах Балтии на прошлой неделе подорожала от 1% до 11%
- 28.05.2019 Оборот розничной торговли в Литве за год вырос на 7,9%
- 28.05.2019 Lietuvos energija покупает парк ветроустановок в Польше
- 28.05.2019 Lithuania's retail sales grow 7.9% in Jan-Apr y-o-y to EUR 3.7 b