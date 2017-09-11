Analytics, Lithuania, Retail, Statistics
Lithuania's retail sales grow 7.9% in Jan-Apr y-o-y to EUR 3.7 b
At constant prices, 2015 monthly average – 100
At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year,%
In April 2019, the turnover of food and beverage service enterprises (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 62.7 mln at current prices and, against March 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 1.1% at constant prices.
In April 2019, against April 2018, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 2.1% at constant prices.
At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year, %
Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices, %
|
Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)
|
April 2019, against
|
January–April 2019, against January–April 2018, calendar
adjusted
|
March 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
April 2018, calendar adjusted
|
Division 47. Retail trade
|
1.5
|
10.2
|
7.9
|
Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel
|
1.3
|
11.3
|
7.6
|
Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
4.7
|
12.3
|
5.2
|
In non-specialised stores
|
4.8
|
12.6
|
5.5
|
In specialised stores
|
2.6
|
–1.3
|
–9.2
|
Non-food products
|
–2.0
|
10.1
|
10.1
|
In specialised stores
|
|
|
|
Textiles, clothing and footwear
|
–3.2
|
2.0
|
7.9
|
Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles,
paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting
equipment
|
–5.9
|
6.6
|
9.6
|
Information and communication equipment, cultural and
recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods
|
–1.5
|
5.9
|
5.6
|
Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics
|
1.6
|
18.6
|
14.1
|
Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
3.3
|
34.3
|
21.3
|
In non-specialised stores
|
4.4
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
Retail sale of automotive fuel
|
2.0
|
7.1
|
9.3
|
Division 56. Food and beverage service activities
|
–1.1
|
2.1
|
2.2
