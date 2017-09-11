Lithuania's retail sales grow 7.9% in Jan-Apr y-o-y to EUR 3.7 b

Over April, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 1.5%. Based on provisional data, in April 2019, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises amounted to EUR 1 bn 24 mln at current prices, and against March 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted, grew by 1.5%$ at constant prices.

Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 4.7%, of those trading in non-food products – decreased by 2%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – increased by 2% at constant prices.





April 2019, against April 2018 the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 10.2% at constant prices. The turnover of enterprises trading in food products increased by 12.3%, of those trading in non-food products – 10.1%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 7.1% at constant prices.





Fig. 1. Indices of turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises

At constant prices, 2015 monthly average – 100 At constant prices, 2015 monthly average – 100













Fig. 2. Changes in turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted

At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year,% At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year,%

















In April 2019, the turnover of food and beverage service enterprises (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 62.7 mln at current prices and, against March 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 1.1% at constant prices.





In April 2019, against April 2018, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 2.1% at constant prices.

Fig. 3. Indices of turnover (VAT excluded) of food and beverage service enterprises











Fig. 4. Changes in turnover (VAT excluded) of food and beverage service enterprises, calendar adjusted

At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year, % At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year, %











