Lithuania's retail sales grow 7.9% in Jan-Apr y-o-y to EUR 3.7 b

Alina Ramaškevičienė Chief Specialist, Short Term Business Statistics Division, 28.05.2019.Print version
Over April, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 1.5%. Based on provisional data, in April 2019, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises amounted to EUR 1 bn 24 mln at current prices, and against March 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted, grew by 1.5%$ at constant prices.

Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 4.7%, of those trading in non-food products – decreased by 2%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – increased by 2% at constant prices.

April 2019, against April 2018 the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 10.2% at constant prices. The turnover of enterprises trading in food products increased by 12.3%, of those trading in non-food products – 10.1%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 7.1%  at constant prices.

Fig. 1. Indices of turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises
At constant prices, 2015 monthly average – 100



Fig. 2. Changes in turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted
At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year,%




  • In April 2019, the turnover of food and beverage service enterprises (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 62.7 mln at current prices and, against March 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 1.1% at constant prices.


  • In April 2019, against April 2018, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 2.1% at constant prices.





Fig. 4. Changes in turnover (VAT excluded) of food and beverage service enterprises, calendar adjusted
At constant prices, compared to the respective month of the previous year, %



Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices, %


Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)

April 2019, against

January–April 2019, against January–April 2018, calendar adjusted

March 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted

April 2018, calendar adjusted

Division 47. Retail trade

1.5

10.2

7.9

Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel

1.3

11.3

7.6

Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco

4.7

12.3

5.2

In non-specialised stores

4.8

12.6

5.5

In specialised stores

2.6

–1.3

–9.2

Non-food products

–2.0

10.1

10.1

In specialised stores

 

 

 

Textiles, clothing and footwear

–3.2

2.0

7.9

Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment

–5.9

6.6

9.6

Information and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods

–1.5

5.9

5.6

Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics

1.6

18.6

14.1

Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

3.3

34.3

21.3

In non-specialised stores

4.4

2.9

2.9

Retail sale of automotive fuel

2.0

7.1

9.3

Division 56. Food and beverage service activities

–1.1

2.1

2.2

 





