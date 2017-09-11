The volume of construction work carried out in Lithuania increased by 14% in Q1 2019

o In I quarter 2019, the volume of construction work carried out in the country amounted to EUR 535.1 mln at current prices, and against the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 14% (unadjusted – decreased by 40.6%).

Over a quarter, the volume of building construction increased by 18.3%, civil engineering structures – 8.8% more (unadjusted – 23.7% and 59.8% less respectively).





In I quarter 2019, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted and unadjusted, increased by 18.6%





The share of construction of civil engineering structures accounted for 31.2% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 166.7 mln) or, calendar adjusted, by 15.9% more than in I quarter 2018 (unadjusted – by 14.5%).





The share of construction of non-residential buildings accounted for 48.3% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 258.4 mln) or, calendar adjusted, by 22.5% more than in I quarter 2018 (unadjusted – by 22.6%).





The share of construction of residential buildings accounted for 20.5% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 110 mln) or, calendar adjusted, by 14.6% more than in I quarter 2018 (unadjusted – by 16.4%).





In I quarter 2019, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 71.8 mln. Compared to the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, it decreased by 10.6% (unadjusted – 26 %) compared to IV quarter 2018 (unadjusted – 26%) and, calendar adjusted, by 11.7% more against I quarter 2018 (unadjusted – by 11.4%).















