Thursday, 23.05.2019, 19:06
The volume of construction work carried out in Lithuania increased by 14% in Q1 2019
Over a quarter, the volume of building construction increased by 18.3%, civil engineering structures – 8.8% more (unadjusted – 23.7% and 59.8% less respectively).
In I quarter 2019, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted and unadjusted, increased by 18.6%
The share of construction of civil engineering structures accounted for 31.2% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 166.7 mln) or, calendar adjusted, by 15.9% more than in I quarter 2018 (unadjusted – by 14.5%).
The share of construction of non-residential buildings accounted for 48.3% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 258.4 mln) or, calendar adjusted, by 22.5% more than in I quarter 2018 (unadjusted – by 22.6%).
The share of construction of residential buildings accounted for 20.5% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 110 mln) or, calendar adjusted, by 14.6% more than in I quarter 2018 (unadjusted – by 16.4%).
In I quarter 2019, the volume of construction work
carried out abroad amounted to EUR 71.8 mln. Compared to the
previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, it decreased by 10.6%
(unadjusted – 26 %) compared to IV quarter 2018 (unadjusted – 26%)
and, calendar adjusted, by 11.7% more against I quarter 2018 (unadjusted –
by 11.4%).
