Employment rate has grown by 0.9 percentage points in Latvia

Results of the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 903.6 thousand people or 64.4% of Latvia population aged 15–74 were employed in the 1st quarter of 2019.

Over the year, employment rate grew by 0.9 percentage points and number of employed persons by 5.6 thousand. Compared to the previous quarter, employment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points and number of employed persons by 6.2 thousand.





Nevertheless since the 4th quarter of 2012 Latvian employment rate exceeds the European Union (EU) average (in the 4th quarter of 2018 it constituted 60.6%), in the 1st quarter of 2019 it was the lowest among the Baltic states – employment rate in Estonia constituted 67.5% and in Lithuania 65.2%.













In the 1st quarter of 2019, employment rate among young people (aged 15–24) constituted 32.4 %, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than in the corresponding period of 2018. Out of all young people, 56.0 thousand were employed.

In the 1st quarter, persons employed in the main job worked on average 37.7 hours per week, which is 0.7 hours fewer than a year ago.





Over the year, the share of employees receiving less than EUR 450 monthly (after taxes) fell to 29.0 % (a drop of 5.9 percentage points), the proportion of employees receiving minimum monthly wage1 or less constituted 122.0 thousand or 15.3 % (a reduction of 5.2 percentage points). Moreover, the highest share of people receiving lowest wages was recorded in Latgale where 26.1 % of the employees received minimum monthly wage or less. The share of employees receiving EUR 450–700.00 monthly increased by 1.1 percentage points (34.8 %), and that of employees receiving EUR 700–1400 monthly grew by 3.8 percentage points (26.4 %). The proportion of employees receiving more than EUR 1400 monthly increased by 0.1 percentage points. In its turn, wage or salary of 2.8 % of employees was not calculated or paid, while 2.6 % did not indicate the size of earnings thereof.





Employees by monthly net wages and salaries in the main job

(as per cent)

Q1 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Employees 100.0 100.0 100.0 up to EUR 450.00 34.9 27.7 29.0 employees receiving minimum monthly wage or less 20.5 14.3 15.3 EUR 450.01–700.00 33.7 35.6 34.8 EUR 700.01-1400.00 22.6 27.9 26.4 EUR 1400.01 and more 4.3 4.3 4.4 was not calculated or paid 1.6 2.3 2.8 not specified 2.9 2.2 2.6





In the 1st quarter of 2019, Labour Force Survey questions about economic activity were asked to 7.1 thousand people aged 15–74 living in 4.0 thousand households.