Friday, 17.05.2019, 17:14
Latvija: In the 1st quarter number of tourists from Norway has increased significantly
Over the 1st quarter of 2019, 301.8 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 0.9% less than in the 1st quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 1.8%, reaching 616.9 thousand nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (58.1 thousand), Lithuania (35.8 thousand), Estonia (35.4 thousand), Germany (24.8 thousand), the United Kingdom (18.4 thousand) and Finland (13.4 thousand).
In the 1st quarter of 2019, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Norway (17.5%), Germany (14%), France (13.4%), Ireland (10%), Netherlands (9.0%) and Lithuania (7.7%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from Japan (28.6%), Spain (17.3%), Denmark (17.1%), Canada (14.5%), USA (12.5%) and Finland (11.7%).
Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 45.4% or 137.1 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (19.2%), Lithuania (11.9%), Estonia (11.7%) and Belarus (2.6%).
Out of all foreign visitors, majority (83.0%) stayed in Riga, 6.4% – in Jūrmala, 1.4% – in Liepāja, 1% – in Daugavpils, 0.9% – in Sigulda county and 0.9% – in Mārupe county.
In the 1st quarter of 2019, 158.1 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 5.7% more than during the 1st quarter of 2018, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 5.4% and amounted to 294.5 thousand.
Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (31.7% of visitors), Jūrmala (13.7%), Liepāja (8.4%), Daugavpils (3.7%), Sigulda county (3.3%) and Jelgava (3.3%).
Number
of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments
|
|
1st quarter of 2019
|
1st quarter of 2018
|
Changes, % (1st quarter of 2019/2018)
|
|
Visitors hosted
|
Nights spent
|
Visitors hosted
|
Nights spent
|
Visitors hosted
|
Nights spent
|
Total
|
459 913
|
911 410
|
454 227
|
885 158
|
1.3
|
3.0
|
Latvian
residents
|
158 137
|
294 544
|
149 621
|
279 376
|
5.7
|
5.4
|
Foreign
residents
|
301 776
|
616 866
|
304 606
|
605 782
|
-0.9
|
1.8
|
Russia
|
58 051
|
114 363
|
62 028
|
119 019
|
-6.4
|
-3.9
|
Lithuania
|
35 832
|
59 497
|
33 275
|
49 839
|
7.7
|
19.4
|
Estonia
|
35 446
|
53 695
|
34 881
|
52 158
|
1.6
|
2.9
|
Germany
|
24 841
|
48 475
|
21 782
|
44 375
|
14.0
|
9.2
|
United
Kingdom
|
18 381
|
38 802
|
20 409
|
40 511
|
-9.9
|
-4.2
|
Finland
|
13 395
|
24 202
|
15 164
|
28 373
|
-11.7
|
-14.7
|
Norway
|
12 503
|
24 663
|
10 645
|
22 609
|
17.5
|
9.1
|
Sweden
|
11 729
|
28 048
|
11 363
|
26 011
|
3.2
|
7.8
|
Poland
|
8 461
|
13 800
|
8 528
|
14 039
|
-0.8
|
-1.7
|
Belarus
|
7 755
|
26 226
|
8 012
|
25 095
|
-3.2
|
4.5
|
Ukraine
|
7 734
|
16 860
|
7 301
|
14 102
|
5.9
|
19.6
|
Italy
|
5 528
|
10 422
|
5 855
|
12 001
|
-5.6
|
-13.2
|
Canada
|
5 209
|
6 316
|
6 094
|
9 055
|
-14.5
|
-30.2
|
Denmark
|
4 709
|
9 979
|
5 679
|
11 171
|
-17.1
|
-10.7
|
France
|
4 650
|
8 962
|
4 101
|
7 710
|
13.4
|
16.2
|
Netherlands
|
4 492
|
8 968
|
4 122
|
7 759
|
9.0
|
15.6
|
USA
|
4 361
|
10 002
|
4 984
|
11 099
|
-12.5
|
-9.9
|
Japan
|
2 820
|
3 878
|
3 948
|
4 891
|
-28.6
|
-20.7
|
Spain
|
2 717
|
5 447
|
3 284
|
6 875
|
-17.3
|
-20.8
|
Belgium
|
2 586
|
4 898
|
2 558
|
4 766
|
1.1
|
2.8
|
Ireland
|
2 348
|
5 097
|
2 135
|
4 343
|
10.0
|
17.4
|
China
|
2 038
|
4 639
|
1 994
|
4 309
|
2.2
|
7.7
|
Switzerland
|
1 929
|
4 136
|
2 057
|
4 393
|
-6.2
|
-5.9
Over the 1st quarter of 2019, 300.7 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 1.4% less than during the 1st quarter of the previous year. The number of foreign visitors in Riga reduced by 1.8%, amounting to 250.5 thousand. The largest number of foreign visitors hosted in Riga came from Russia (18.5%), Estonia (10.3%), Lithuania (9.5%), Germany (8.7%) and the United Kingdom (7%).
