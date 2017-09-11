Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism

Latvija: In the 1st quarter number of tourists from Norway has increased significantly

Edīte Miezīte Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 17.05.2019.
According to the latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB), 460 thousand visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 1st quarter of 2019, which is 1.3% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018. Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 3%, reaching 911.4 thousand. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights.

Over the 1st quarter of 2019, 301.8 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 0.9% less than in the 1st quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 1.8%, reaching 616.9 thousand nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (58.1 thousand), Lithuania (35.8 thousand), Estonia (35.4 thousand), Germany (24.8 thousand), the United Kingdom (18.4 thousand) and Finland (13.4 thousand).


In the 1st quarter of 2019, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Norway (17.5%), Germany (14%), France (13.4%), Ireland (10%), Netherlands (9.0%) and Lithuania (7.7%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from Japan (28.6%), Spain (17.3%), Denmark (17.1%), Canada (14.5%), USA (12.5%) and Finland (11.7%).


Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 45.4% or 137.1 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (19.2%), Lithuania (11.9%), Estonia (11.7%) and Belarus (2.6%).


Out of all foreign visitors, majority (83.0%) stayed in Riga, 6.4% – in Jūrmala, 1.4% – in Liepāja, 1% – in Daugavpils, 0.9% – in Sigulda county and 0.9% – in Mārupe county.




In the 1st quarter of 2019, 158.1 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 5.7% more than during the 1st quarter of 2018, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 5.4% and amounted to 294.5 thousand.


Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (31.7% of visitors), Jūrmala (13.7%), Liepāja (8.4%), Daugavpils (3.7%), Sigulda county (3.3%) and Jelgava (3.3%).



Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

 

1st quarter of 2019

1st quarter of 2018

Changes, % (1st quarter of 2019/2018)

 

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Total

459 913

  911 410

  454 227

  885 158

1.3

3.0

Latvian residents

158 137

  294 544

  149 621

  279 376

5.7

5.4

Foreign residents

301 776

  616 866

  304 606

  605 782

-0.9

1.8

Russia

58 051

  114 363

    62 028

  119 019

-6.4

-3.9

Lithuania

35 832

    59 497

    33 275

    49 839

7.7

19.4

Estonia

35 446

    53 695

    34 881

    52 158

1.6

2.9

Germany

24 841

    48 475

    21 782

    44 375

14.0

9.2

United Kingdom

18 381

    38 802

    20 409

    40 511

-9.9

-4.2

Finland

13 395

    24 202

    15 164

    28 373

-11.7

-14.7

Norway

12 503

    24 663

    10 645

    22 609

17.5

9.1

Sweden

11 729

    28 048

    11 363

    26 011

3.2

7.8

Poland

8 461

    13 800

     8 528

    14 039

-0.8

-1.7

Belarus

7 755

    26 226

     8 012

    25 095

-3.2

4.5

Ukraine

7 734

    16 860

     7 301

    14 102

5.9

19.6

Italy

5 528

    10 422

     5 855

    12 001

-5.6

-13.2

Canada

5 209

     6 316

     6 094

     9 055

-14.5

-30.2

Denmark

4 709

     9 979

     5 679

    11 171

-17.1

-10.7

France

     4 650

     8 962

     4 101

     7 710

13.4

16.2

Netherlands

     4 492

     8 968

     4 122

     7 759

9.0

15.6

USA

     4 361

    10 002

     4 984

    11 099

-12.5

-9.9

Japan

     2 820

     3 878

     3 948

     4 891

-28.6

-20.7

Spain

     2 717

     5 447

     3 284

     6 875

-17.3

-20.8

Belgium

     2 586

     4 898

     2 558

     4 766

1.1

2.8

Ireland

     2 348

     5 097

     2 135

     4 343

10.0

17.4

China

     2 038

     4 639

     1 994

     4 309

2.2

7.7

Switzerland

     1 929

     4 136

     2 057

     4 393

-6.2

-5.9

Over the 1st quarter of 2019, 300.7 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 1.4% less than during the 1st quarter of the previous year. The number of foreign visitors in Riga reduced by 1.8%, amounting to 250.5 thousand. The largest number of foreign visitors hosted in Riga came from Russia (18.5%), Estonia (10.3%), Lithuania (9.5%), Germany (8.7%) and the United Kingdom (7%).




