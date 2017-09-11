Latvija: In the 1st quarter number of tourists from Norway has increased significantly

According to the latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB), 460 thousand visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 1st quarter of 2019, which is 1.3% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018. Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 3%, reaching 911.4 thousand. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights.

Over the 1st quarter of 2019, 301.8 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 0.9% less than in the 1st quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 1.8%, reaching 616.9 thousand nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (58.1 thousand), Lithuania (35.8 thousand), Estonia (35.4 thousand), Germany (24.8 thousand), the United Kingdom (18.4 thousand) and Finland (13.4 thousand).





In the 1st quarter of 2019, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Norway (17.5%), Germany (14%), France (13.4%), Ireland (10%), Netherlands (9.0%) and Lithuania (7.7%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from Japan (28.6%), Spain (17.3%), Denmark (17.1%), Canada (14.5%), USA (12.5%) and Finland (11.7%).





Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 45.4% or 137.1 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (19.2%), Lithuania (11.9%), Estonia (11.7%) and Belarus (2.6%).





Out of all foreign visitors, majority (83.0%) stayed in Riga, 6.4% – in Jūrmala, 1.4% – in Liepāja, 1% – in Daugavpils, 0.9% – in Sigulda county and 0.9% – in Mārupe county.













In the 1st quarter of 2019, 158.1 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 5.7% more than during the 1st quarter of 2018, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 5.4% and amounted to 294.5 thousand.





Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (31.7% of visitors), Jūrmala (13.7%), Liepāja (8.4%), Daugavpils (3.7%), Sigulda county (3.3%) and Jelgava (3.3%).









Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

1st quarter of 2019 1st quarter of 2018 Changes, % (1st quarter of 2019/2018) Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Total 459 913 911 410 454 227 885 158 1.3 3.0 Latvian residents 158 137 294 544 149 621 279 376 5.7 5.4 Foreign residents 301 776 616 866 304 606 605 782 -0.9 1.8 Russia 58 051 114 363 62 028 119 019 -6.4 -3.9 Lithuania 35 832 59 497 33 275 49 839 7.7 19.4 Estonia 35 446 53 695 34 881 52 158 1.6 2.9 Germany 24 841 48 475 21 782 44 375 14.0 9.2 United Kingdom 18 381 38 802 20 409 40 511 -9.9 -4.2 Finland 13 395 24 202 15 164 28 373 -11.7 -14.7 Norway 12 503 24 663 10 645 22 609 17.5 9.1 Sweden 11 729 28 048 11 363 26 011 3.2 7.8 Poland 8 461 13 800 8 528 14 039 -0.8 -1.7 Belarus 7 755 26 226 8 012 25 095 -3.2 4.5 Ukraine 7 734 16 860 7 301 14 102 5.9 19.6 Italy 5 528 10 422 5 855 12 001 -5.6 -13.2 Canada 5 209 6 316 6 094 9 055 -14.5 -30.2 Denmark 4 709 9 979 5 679 11 171 -17.1 -10.7 France 4 650 8 962 4 101 7 710 13.4 16.2 Netherlands 4 492 8 968 4 122 7 759 9.0 15.6 USA 4 361 10 002 4 984 11 099 -12.5 -9.9 Japan 2 820 3 878 3 948 4 891 -28.6 -20.7 Spain 2 717 5 447 3 284 6 875 -17.3 -20.8 Belgium 2 586 4 898 2 558 4 766 1.1 2.8 Ireland 2 348 5 097 2 135 4 343 10.0 17.4 China 2 038 4 639 1 994 4 309 2.2 7.7 Switzerland 1 929 4 136 2 057 4 393 -6.2 -5.9

Over the 1st quarter of 2019, 300.7 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 1.4% less than during the 1st quarter of the previous year. The number of foreign visitors in Riga reduced by 1.8%, amounting to 250.5 thousand. The largest number of foreign visitors hosted in Riga came from Russia (18.5%), Estonia (10.3%), Lithuania (9.5%), Germany (8.7%) and the United Kingdom (7%).