Study: Facebook, Google command 40% of online ad market in Estonia
The total volume of Estonia's internet advertising market
was 20.24 mln euros last year, having only grown 0.5% on year, which means that
Facebook and Google bested all local media companies in terms of online
advertising revenue. The share of all global advertisers combined in the local
market exceeded 40% of the total volume.
The figures for Facebook and Google include those for their
affiliates Instagram and YouTube.
"Studies and forecasts made in the United States
indicate that the weight of Facebook and Google as advertising tools will continue
to increase, and digital video advertising is estimated to be the driver
of its growth. Looking at local websites in Estonia, there is no equal
competitor to the global YouTube environment, and video advertising is
increasingly headed towards social media," Elvin Heinla, research expert at Kantar Emor, said.
Heinla noted that advertising volumes of Facebook and Google
also grew nearly 40% in Estonia in 2017.
The well-being of Estonian journalism largely depends on how
well one can sell their advertising space on the internet, he said.
"Even the 3.45 mln more euros alone that Google and
Facebook raked in last year compared to the previous one would have been of
great help to them. Media companies have no other option but to adapt and seek
formats that more distinctly set them apart from social media channels,"
the research expert said.
Local advertising channels have reached their limits
for marketers, whereas advertisers are increasingly seeking opportunities
to be visible quickly and efficiently.
"Additionally, local media channels have themselves
opened a door for Google, enabling to display the advertisements bought from it
without any hindrance -- buy from Google, get the entire Estonian media! Local
media channels are at times cutting the branch on which they are sitting,"
Heinla said.
Kantar Emor's estimate of the two media giants' advertising
revenue was based on data by 16 Estonia's largest media and digital agencies.
