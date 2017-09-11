Latvia's annual inflation hits 3.4% in April

Compared to April 2018, in April 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to transport, restaurant and hotel services, as well as prices in miscellaneous goods and services group.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.2%. Prices of fresh vegetables (rise of 18.4%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. During the year, rise was recorded in prices of bread (of 10.0%), flours and other cereals (9.6%), as well as bakery products (2.8%). Increase was also registered in prices of poultry (of 3.2%), pork (2.8%), meat preparations (4.5%), chocolate (4.3%), ice cream (4.5%), and butter (4.4%). Prices of fresh fruit, in turn, diminished (by 5.7%).





The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 6.0%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 4.4%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products grew on average by 8.9%.





Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing went up by 5.9%. Increase was registered in prices of electricity, natural gas, water supply, refuse collection, rentals for housing, as well as prices of solid fuels and heat energy.





Increase in prices of fuels for transport (of 5.7%) had the greatest influence within the group of goods and services related to transport. Prices of diesel grew by 6.8%, of petrol by 3.2%, and of auto gas by 12.4%. Upturn was also recorded in prices of maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment and passenger transport by air, while prices of second-hand motor cars dropped.





The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices went up by 4.0%. The main upward pressure on the increase was exerted by prices of catering services the average level whereof went up by 4.2%.





Within the miscellaneous goods and services group, the average level of prices rose by 3.8%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of articles for personal hygiene and beauty products as well as prices in hairdressing salons and of personal grooming establishment services. During the year, decline was recorded in prices of motor vehicle insurance (of 5.5%).

During the year strong influence on price growth was also recorded in prices of telecommunication services, television subscription fee, household cleaning and maintenance products, and dental services. In its turn, the average level of footwear prices reduced.





Price changes by commodity group

(as %)