Estonia's registered unemployment drops to 4.8%
Compared with April 2018, unemployment declined by 0.1
percentage point. The number of newly unemployed persons registered in April
was 4,887, compared with 5,205 in March, it appears from figures published
by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
At the end of April, the rate of registered unemployment was
highest in East-Viru County with 8.9%, followed by Valga County with 8.2% and Polva County with 6.6%. The lowest rates of unemployment
were registered in Hiiu County, 2.9% and Saare County, 3.5%.
Of the registered unemployed, 10,082 people, or nearly a
third, were persons with reduced capacity for work.
In April, the total number of job offers available via
the Unemployment Insurance Fund was 10,674, and the number of positions yet to
be filled stood at 5,907 at the end of the month.
Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of
unemployed persons who have registered as jobless with the Unemployment
Insurance Fund.
