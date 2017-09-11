Estonia's registered unemployment drops to 4.8%

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 31,687 at the end of April, making up 4.8 percent of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age, it appears from figures published by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Compared with April 2018, unemployment declined by 0.1 percentage point. The number of newly unemployed persons registered in April was 4,887, compared with 5,205 in March, it appears from figures published by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.





At the end of April, the rate of registered unemployment was highest in East-Viru County with 8.9%, followed by Valga County with 8.2% and Polva County with 6.6%. The lowest rates of unemployment were registered in Hiiu County, 2.9% and Saare County, 3.5%.





Of the registered unemployed, 10,082 people, or nearly a third, were persons with reduced capacity for work.





In April, the total number of job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund was 10,674, and the number of positions yet to be filled stood at 5,907 at the end of the month.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered as jobless with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.