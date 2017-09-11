Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
Estonian consumer price index up 3.2% on year in April
Compared to April 2018, goods were 2.5% and services 4.6% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 3.7% and non-regulated prices by 3.1% compared to April of the previous year.
Compared to April 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by food, which contributed one fourth of the total increase of the index. Of the latter, nearly three quarters was contributed by 30% more expensive vegetables. Housing contributed over one fifth and transport nearly one fifth of the total increase of the index. Compared to April of the previous year, electricity, gas and other fuels was 6.1%, petrol 4.7% and diesel fuel 6.9% more expensive. Of food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen for fresh vegetables (49%), potatoes (48%) and ready-made meals (13%) and the biggest price decrease for fresh fruits (11%).
Month-on-month change of the consumer price index was 1.3% or more last in February 2017 when it was also 1.3%.
Compared to March, in April, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for April were 38.2% more expensive than the tickets bought for March, petrol became 6.4% and diesel fuel 2.1% more expensive over the month. A greater impact on the index was also exerted by higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Vegetables turned 5.6% more expensive over the month.
|Commodity group
|April 2018 – April 2019, %
|March 2019 – April 2019, %
|TOTAL
|3.2
|1.3
|Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|3.6
|0.7
|Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|2.0
|0.9
|Clothing and footwear
|0.1
|2.0
|Housing
|5.3
|0.4
|Household goods
|2.2
|0.9
|Health
|1.3
|0.6
|Transport
|4.0
|4.2
|Communications
|-4.7
|-0.2
|Recreation and culture
|5.3
|0.7
|Education
|7.5
|0.0
|Hotels, cafés and restaurants
|4.1
|1.3
|Miscellaneous goods and services
|3.1
|1.4
