Analytics, Employment, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.05.2019, 07:45
Lithuania's jobless rate edges down to 8.3% in April
BC, Vilnius, 08.05.2019.Print version
Lithuania's unemployment rate stood at 8.3% in April, down by 0.7 percentage points compared with March and down by 0.3 points from a year ago, the country's Employment Service said LETA/BNS.
There were 143,000 registered unemployed persons in the country on May 1, some 12,900 fewer than a month ago.
The number of job vacancies on the service's database totaled 30,300 in April, including 20,600 new ones.
Other articles:
- 08.05.2019 European Commission keeps Latvia’s economic growth forecast at 3.1% this year
- 08.05.2019 Electricity prices in Lithuania rise 9% in April - Energijos Tiekimas
- 08.05.2019 Estonia: Imprisoned persons number 2,523
- 08.05.2019 European Commission raises Estonia's economic growth outlook to 2.8%
- 08.05.2019 Estonian cbank's reserve expanded by EUR 1.9 mln in April
- 08.05.2019 EU commission keeps Lithuania's growth forecasts unchanged
- 08.05.2019 Russia may hinder construction of Polish-Lithuanian submarine power cable, expert warns
- 08.05.2019 Sales of Latvian drug wholesalers up 2.8% in Q1
- 07.05.2019 Survey: Estonia most attractive Central, Eastern European country to investors
- 07.05.2019 Steady manufacturing output growth in March