Lithuania's jobless rate edges down to 8.3% in April

Lithuania's unemployment rate stood at 8.3% in April, down by 0.7 percentage points compared with March and down by 0.3 points from a year ago, the country's Employment Service said LETA/BNS.

There were 143,000 registered unemployed persons in the country on May 1, some 12,900 fewer than a month ago.





The number of job vacancies on the service's database totaled 30,300 in April, including 20,600 new ones.