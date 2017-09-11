Analytics, Estonia, Statistics, Tourism
Tuesday, 07.05.2019, 11:55
Number of accommodated Finnish tourists down by 20% in Estonia
In March, in total 124,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, which is 7% less than a year ago. Foreign tourists spent in total 246,000 nights in accommodation establishments, or 5% less than in March 2018.
Foreign tourists accounted for 53% of the total number of tourists. 37% of foreign tourists came from Finland, 16% from Russia and 12% from Latvia. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of tourists from Finland decreased by one fifth, the number of tourists arriving from Russia by 6% and the number of tourists from Latvia increased by 5%. More tourists arrived also from Lithuania, Germany and the United Kingdom. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 64% came to Estonia for holiday, 29% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 70% of foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn.
In March, 109,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 2% more than in March 2018, whereas the number of nights spent by domestic tourists decreased slightly. 62% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 23% on a business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 17% and 15% respectively in Pärnu and Tartu counties, and 10% in Ida-Viru county.
988 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists across Estonia. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available. 39% of the rooms and 30% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 36 euros, i.e. one euro more than in March 2018. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 41 euros, in Tartu county 36 euros, and in Pärnu county 28 euros.
|Accommodation
|Total
|Northern Estonia
|North-Eastern Estonia
|Central Estonia
|Western Estonia
|Southern Estonia
|Accommodation establishments
|988
|221
|56
|107
|287
|317
|Rooms
|20,086
|8,935
|1,1976
|1,496
|4,374
|4,084
|Bed places
|45,896
|19,525
|2,634
|3,748
|10,035
|9,954
|Room occupancy rate, %
|39
|48
|47
|18
|34
|30
|Bed place occupancy rate, %
|30
|36
|41
|16
|26
|22
|Tourists accommodated
|233,384
|121,012
|19,065
|10,520
|42,322
|40,465
|Nights spent
|420,897
|217,937
|33,382
|18,421
|82,420
|68,737
|residents of Estonia
|174,655
|47,373
|17,947
|14,996
|48,411
|45,928
|foreign visitors
|246,242
|170,564
|15,435
|3,425
|34,009
|22,809
|Average cost of a guest night, euros
|36
|41
|33
|30
|28
|32
