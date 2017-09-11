Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
Tuesday, 30.04.2019, 17:48
Estonia: In March, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago
In March, the total production in manufacturing was 8% higher than in the corresponding month of 2018. In March, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products, and fabricated metal products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood.
In March, 69% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to March 2018, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 7%, sales to the domestic market remained at the same level.
In March 2019, compared to February, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production as well as production of manufacturing increased by 1%.
Compared to March 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 40% and the production of heat by 5%.
|
Change in volume index of industrial production, March 2019
(percentages)
|
Economic activity
|
Change on previous month according to seasonally
adjusted dataa
|
Change on same month of previous year
|
|
according to unadjusted data
|
according to working-day adjusted datab
|
|
TOTAL
|
0.6
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
|
Energy production
|
0.6
|
-25.2
|
-25.2
|
|
Mining
|
-13.3
|
-14.7
|
-14.7
|
|
Manufacturing
|
0.7
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
|
manufacture of wood and wood products
|
-4.8
|
-3.5
|
-3.5
|
|
manufacture of food products
|
0.3
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
|
manufacture of computers, electronic and optical
products
|
1.3
|
28.2
|
28.2
|
|
manufacture of fabricated metal products
|
10.9
|
10.5
|
10.5
|
|
manufacture of electrical equipment
|
-2.3
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
|
manufacture of furniture
|
3.0
|
17.0
|
17.0
|
|
manufacture of motor vehicles
|
-2.3
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
|
manufacture of building materials
|
-0.1
|
18.9
|
18.9
|
|
manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
7.8
|
23.4
|
23.4
|
|
manufacture of chemical products
|
14.7
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
