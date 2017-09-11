Latvia: Flash estimate shows that GDP rose by 2.8% in Q1 2019

Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, in the 1st quarter of 2019, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 2.8 % (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).

Upward pressure on the GDP value was exerted by the output increase in construction (of 6%) and services (3%). Output in industry stayed at the same level recorded last year, regardless the significant reduction in production of electricity, gas and heat supply.





Compared to the 4th quarter of 2018, GDP fell by 0.3% (according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data).







