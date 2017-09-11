Analytics, GDP, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.04.2019, 16:15
Latvia: Flash estimate shows that GDP rose by 2.8% in Q1 2019
Gita Ķiņķevska, Quarterly National Accounts Section , 30.04.2019.Print version
Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, in the 1st quarter of 2019, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 2.8 % (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).
Upward pressure on the GDP value was exerted by the output increase in construction (of 6%) and services (3%). Output in industry stayed at the same level recorded last year, regardless the significant reduction in production of electricity, gas and heat supply.
Compared to the 4th quarter of 2018, GDP fell by 0.3% (according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data).
Other articles:
- 30.04.2019 Латвийская экономика устает после быстрого бега
- 30.04.2019 Латвия: предварительный годовой прирост ВВП в первом квартале - 2,8%
- 30.04.2019 Latvia: In March, retail trade turnover grew by 4.3%
- 30.04.2019 В Риге открылся первый в Балтии информационный центр Казахстана
- 30.04.2019 Главную премию Союза московских архитекторов получила латвийская усадьба Клаугис
- 30.04.2019 В Риге куплено квартир премиум-класса на 88,4 млн. евро в 2018 году
- 30.04.2019 Концепция в латвийской дирекции: поезда вместо автобусов
- 30.04.2019 Latvian sound systems maker VEF Radiotehnika RRR to change its name to VEF Audio
- 30.04.2019 Latvian government plans to approve new regulations on assessment of properties' cadastral value in mid-2020
- 29.04.2019 Оборот латвийского рыбопереработчика Brivais vilnis в прошлом году вырос на 10%