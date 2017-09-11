Latvia: In March, retail trade turnover grew by 4.3%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in March 2019, compared to March 2018, the total retail trade turnover rose by 4.3 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.3%, in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 8.3%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 2.8%.

Compared to March 2018, turnover growth was recorded in all retail trade sectors, except for retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods. The most significant turnover upturn was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 31.9%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (16.4%), and retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (11.6%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 6.0% (not taking into account calendar influence).













In March 2019, compared to February, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 1.3%, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 2.3%, while turnover of retail trade in food products reduced by 1.0%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of clothing and retail sale of footwear and leather goods (of 5.3%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment (2.1%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was registered in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 3.4%).





Compared to February, in March 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 14.2%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)