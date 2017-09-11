Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Latvia: In March, retail trade turnover grew by 4.3%
Compared to March 2018, turnover growth was recorded in all retail trade sectors, except for retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods. The most significant turnover upturn was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 31.9%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (16.4%), and retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (11.6%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 6.0% (not taking into account calendar influence).
In March 2019, compared to February, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 1.3%, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 2.3%, while turnover of retail trade in food products reduced by 1.0%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of clothing and retail sale of footwear and leather goods (of 5.3%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment (2.1%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was registered in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 3.4%).
Compared to February, in March 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 14.2%.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
|
|
March 2019
(%), compared to:
|
February
2019 (seasonally adjusted)
|
March 2018
(calendar adjusted)
|
Retail
trade – total
|
100.7
|
104.3
|
retail
sale of food products
|
99.0
|
100.3
|
retail
sale of non-food products, total
|
101.6
|
106.8
|
retail
sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating
|
100.8
|
131.9
|
retail
sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores
|
102.1
|
116.4
|
retail
sale of electrical household appliances
|
100.0
|
105.6
|
retail
sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
100.9
|
111.6
|
retail
sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
100.1
|
102.1
|
retail
sale of medical and orthopaedic goods
|
100.0
|
93.2
|
retail
sale of cosmetic and toilet articles
|
100.9
|
105.5
|
retail
sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
105.3
|
105.3
|
retail
sale via stalls and markets
|
102.1
|
111.6
|
retail
sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
96.6
|
110.9
|
retail
sale of automotive fuel
|
102.3
|
102.8
